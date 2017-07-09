|
Wuxi Fortune Partners With Andarix To Develop Radiotherapeutic In China
9/7/2017 10:49:59 AM
Wuxi Fortune Pharma partnered with Andarix Pharma of Boston to develop Tozaride, a radiolabeled cancer drug candidate, in China. Tozaride combines a somatostatin peptide with a high-energy, beta-emitting radionuclide, Rhenium-188. The peptide binds to lung and neuroendocrine cancers. In the US, Andarix has completed three clinical trials of Tozaride in patients with refractory lung cancer. Fortune will own certain specific marketing rights to Tozaride in China, though the details of the agreement were not disclosed.
