Biotech Pioneer BIOLIFE4D Submits Regulation A+ Filing With SEC For Up To $50 Million Initial Public Offering

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLIFE4D announced it filed a $50 million initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under Regulation A+ rules, allowing everyday investors to help the company bring its groundbreaking cardiac tissue regeneration and organ replacement process to market.

Chicago-based BIOLIFE4D is a pioneering biotech company focused on leveraging advances in life sciences and tissue engineering to 3D bioprint a viable human heart suitable for transplant. The company plans to use proceeds from the offering to bolster working capital and fund key corporate initiatives including hiring additional employees to supplement its world-class science advisory team, procuring laboratory space, and developing and licensing related technology.

BIOLIFE4D's approach will converge recent breakthroughs in regenerative medicine, stem cell biology, 3D printing techniques and computing technology in their effort to make organ replacement commercially viable and commonplace globally.

The company's primary focus is to perfect the technology to make viable organ replacement a safe, accessible and affordable reality. With BIOLIFE4D, a patient-specific, fully functioning heart will be created through 3D bioprinting and the patient's own cells, eliminating the challenges of organ rejection and long donor waiting lists that plague existing organ transplant methods.

"Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide killing one in four men and one in three women while outpacing all forms of cancer combined," said BIOLIFE4D CEO Steven Morris. "BIOLIFE4D is committed to transforming the treatment of heart disease, capitalizing on recent medical breakthroughs and optimizing a process that will ultimately give patients the gift of time."

Under the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, or JOBS Act, companies can raise up to $50 million in equity from investors including non-accredited investors according to "Reg A+" rules. Previously, companies were limited to raising $5 million under the past Regulation A rules.

Equity and other forms of crowdfunding are an increasingly popular way to raise capital while allowing large numbers of people to invest. Early crowdfunding adopters raised a reported $880 million in 2010, and today the crowdfunding industry exceeds $34 billion globally.

"BIOLIFE4D is bringing revolutionary life-saving care to the masses, and we want the masses to have a chance to be a part of this revolution," said Morris. "Equity crowdfunding can help us accomplish this important objective, and we're extremely excited for interested investors to join us."

Individuals who want to learn more about BIOLIFE4D's Regulation A+ investment opportunity can register an indication of interest at https://biolife4d.com/invest/.

About BIOLIFE4D

BIOLIFE4D is a pioneering biotech company laser focused on leveraging advances in life sciences and tissue engineering to 3D bioprint a viable human heart suitable for transplant lifesaving technology that gives patients the gift of time. With BIOLIFE4D, a patient-specific, fully functioning heart will be created through 3D bioprinting using the patient's own cells eliminating the well-known challenges of organ rejection and long donor waiting lists that plague existing organ transplant methods. Financed through equity crowdfunding, BIOLIFE4D is driving a movement to transform the treatment of heart disease, the leading cause of death among both men and women globally. Learn more and invest at www.biolife4d.com.

Although you are currently able to express your interest in investing, BIOLIFE4D Corporation is not yet accepting investments. No money or other consideration is being solicited by the company at this time, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. If you indicate interest, your indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

