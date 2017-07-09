|
SGS (SGSN) Clinical Research Strengthens Its Consultancy Service To Accelerate Drugs Through Early Phase Development
Geneva, September 5, 2017: SGS clinical research today announced that it has strengthened its early phase drug development services by consolidating its consultancy portfolio into a single, comprehensive offering. Primarily aimed at small and medium-sized biotechnology and spin-off companies, this broad-reaching service will be able to support companies through designing a focused strategy, and bringing compounds from the non-clinical to the clinical phase of development.
“Increasingly we are finding smaller innovator companies that are seeking impartial and in-depth advice on drug development, and how to progress a drug candidate through the crucial clinical phases in the most expedient manner,” commented Bruno Speder, Head Clinical Regulatory Affairs & Consultancy who will head up the department within SGS. “At SGS, we can establish a dedicated multi-disciplinary team of qualified regulatory, toxicology, pharmacology, therapeutic and biometric experts, who can assess projects and provide guidance to clients on how to reach a go or no-go decision safer and faster.”
“SGS always aims to support its clients in anticipating and managing risks, and in making the decisions which can ensure projects have the best opportunity of getting to market and securing a return on investment,” added Wim van Loon, Managing Director, SGS Benelux. “By bringing together our experts in a single, dedicated offering, we can look to offer assessments at this crucial stage of drug development, which give clients the best advice to facilitate the optimal clinical trial set up and predicted outcome.”
SGS is a leading life sciences contract research organization (CRO) providing clinical research, bioanalytical, biologics characterization, biosafety, and quality control testing. Delivering solutions in Europe and the US, SGS offers clinical trial (Phase I to IV) services encompassing clinical project management and monitoring, biometrics, PK/PD modeling and simulation, and regulatory and medical affairs consultancy. SGS has its own clinical unit in Belgium and two phase I patient units based in Belgium and Hungary.
SGS has a wealth of expertise in early phase clinical trials, first in human (FIH) studies, viral challenge testing, biosimilars and complex PK/PD studies with a focus on infectious diseases, vaccines, and respiratory therapeutics.
ABOUT SGS
SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 90,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,000 offices and laboratories around the world
