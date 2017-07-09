Iovance Biotherapeutics Enters Into A Research Collaboration Focused On Hematologic Malignancies With The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA), a biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology, today announced that it has entered into a preclinical research collaboration with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) focused on TIL, marrow-infiltrating lymphocyte (MIL) and peripheral blood-associated lymphocyte technologies.



The collaboration will initially focus on hematologic malignancies in areas of poor prognostic cancers with high unmet medical need, which include acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The collaboration will be co-led by Iovance researchers and by Dr. John Byrd, D. Warren Brown Chair of Leukemia Research, Distinguished University Professor of Medicine, Medicinal Chemistry and Veterinary Biosciences at the OSUCCC – James.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with the OSUCCC – James and Dr. Byrd, who brings an impressive track record and expertise in the preclinical and clinical development of ground-breaking hematological therapies,” said Maria Fardis, Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iovance Biotherapeutics. “Our initial internal work in developing TIL in hematologic malignancies will be presented at the upcoming ESMO 2017 Congress and that work, along with our collaboration with the OSUCCC – James, shows our continued efforts in exploring the utilization of TIL therapy in hematological oncology indications, in addition to our ongoing clinical work in solid tumor indications.”

“TIL directed therapy is an exciting novel application to both AML and CLL and our research team at the OSUCCC – James is excited to be part of this collaborative research to explore this new treatment approach,” said Dr. Byrd.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cancer immunotherapy products for the treatment of various cancers. The Company's lead product candidate is an adoptive cell therapy using tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology being investigated for the treatment of patients with metastatic melanoma, recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck and recurrent and metastatic or persistent cervical cancer. For more information, please visit http://www.iovance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements.” The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, relating to the Company’s ability to advance its global development programs and the efficacy of its immune-oncology TIL therapies, the successful implementation of its research collaboration with The Ohio State University, the timing and cost of that collaboration, its ability to develop TIL for hematologic oncology indications and solid tumor indications, and the results of the Company’s own research and development program in the utilization of TIL in hematologic indications. A further list and description of the Company’s risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.iovance.com. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstance.

Investor Relations Contact: Sarah McCabe Stern Investor Relations, Inc. 212-362-1200 sarah@sternir.com Media Relations Contact: Evan Smith/Kotaro Yoshida FTI Consulting 212-850-5622/212-850-5690 evan.smith@fticonsulting.com kotaro.yoshida@fticonsulting.com