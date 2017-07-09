AMAG (AMAG) Appoints Laura Williams, M.D. As Senior Vice President Of Clinical Development

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) today announced the appointment of Laura Williams, M.D., M.P.H., as senior vice president of clinical development effective immediately. She will report to Julie Krop, M.D., chief medical officer and senior vice president of clinical development and regulatory affairs at AMAG.



Dr. Williams has more than 20 years of pharmaceutical experience, spanning all phases of drug development and across numerous therapeutic areas, including her more recent work with compounds and products aimed at solving unmet medical needs in women’s health. In her role at AMAG, Dr. Williams is responsible for the overall strategy and execution of clinical development activities, including study design and data interpretation. She will work with the regulatory, quality, clinical and technical operations teams to support new drug development, as well as regulatory filings and approvals.

“Laura brings to AMAG a unique and proven track record of leading the clinical development strategy for products in the women’s health therapeutic area,” said Dr. Krop. “With her experience of evaluating and developing products, Laura will be an integral member of the team as we look to broaden our portfolio of women’s health products.”

Prior to joining AMAG, she served as vice president of clinical development at Myovant Sciences, where she oversaw clinical development for an infertility treatment and co-led business development activities to expand the women’s health pipeline. Previously, she held roles of increasing responsibility at Abbott and AbbVie where her most recent key achievements included leading the development program for an oral GnRH antagonist in women’s health and advancing that mid-late stage asset through multiple key drug development milestones. At Abbott, she also served as global project head of numerous clinical development teams across a range of therapeutic areas.

Dr. Williams received a medical degree from University of Iowa College of Medicine, a Master of Public Health in Epidemiology from University of Washington School of Public Health and a Bachelor of Science from Mississippi State University. She completed her residency at University of Michigan Hospitals and Clinics and a fellowship in Infectious Diseases at University of Washington Hospitals and Clinics.

Inducement Equity Awards

In connection with Dr. Williams entering into employment with AMAG, the Board of Directors of AMAG approved awards to Dr. Williams of (i) an option to purchase 28,000 shares of common stock and (ii) 6,000 restricted stock units. The option will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of AMAG's common stock on the grant date and will be exercisable in four equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date. The option will have a ten-year term and be subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement pursuant to which the option will be granted. The restricted stock units will vest in three equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date and will be subject to the restricted stock unit agreement pursuant to which the restricted stock units will be granted. These equity awards will be granted without stockholder approval as inducements material to Dr. Williams entering into employment with AMAG in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About AMAG

AMAG is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering important therapeutics, conducting clinical research in areas of unmet need and creating education and support programs for the patients and families we serve. Our currently marketed products support the health of patients in the areas of maternal and women’s health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Through CBR®, we also help families to preserve newborn stem cells, which are used today in transplant medicine for certain cancers and blood, immune and metabolic disorders, and have the potential to play a valuable role in the ongoing development of regenerative medicine. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein which do not describe historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding Dr. Williams’ responsibilities at AMAG related to the overall strategy and execution of clinical development activities, including study design and data interpretation; AMAG’s belief that Dr. Williams will be an integral member of the AMAG team as it broadens its portfolio of women’s health products; and beliefs that newborn stem cells have the potential to play a valuable role in the development of regenerative medicine are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those identified in AMAG’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including AMAG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and subsequent filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

AMAG disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals® is a registered trademark of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CBR® is a registered trademark of CBR Systems, Inc.





AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Contacts: Media: Rushmie Nofsinger Executive Director, Corporate Communications & Alliance Engagement 617-498-3332 Investors: Christi Waarich Associate Director, Investor Relations 617-498-7638