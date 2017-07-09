|
As U.S. Facilities Investment Starts To Pay Off, Leading Global Product Development Services Provider MedPharm Ltd Strengthens Senior Management Positions
Guildford, UK/Durham NC: MedPharm Ltd, the global leader in contract topical and transdermal pharmaceutical development, has announced the appointment of Simon Redgrove as Chairman of the Board and Dr Jeremy Drummond as Vice President of Business Development and member of the Executive Leadership Team. The appointments come as MedPharm benefits from increased revenues as a result of integrating services with its fully functioning US laboratory facilities in North Carolina.
Simon Redgrove has built a strong reputation in the financial business community for nurturing the growth of businesses. He will provide overall guidance to the board and brings a depth of knowledge of fostering companies like MedPharm through critical growth stages in their development. Simon was a founder and managing director of Cavanagh Group PLC in 1996 which he took to the AIM market in 2001 and sold to Close Brothers in 2011. Subsequently as Head of Advice at Close Brothers Asset Management he was instrumental in turning around the business. In 2015 Simon cofounded MunnyPot Ltd, a low cost online investment service.
Simon Redgrove stated, “I am delighted to be joining the MedPharm board as Chairman. The company has a solid track record of growth over the last nineteen years. I am looking forward to helping MedPharm grow on the back of the many exciting innovations it is bring to its services to support customers’ development projects.”
“We are very pleased to have secured Simon Redgrave as our Chairman” said Dr Andy Muddle, MedPharm’s CEO and Co-founder. “We will look to use his different perspective and strong business acumen to ensure MedPharm continues to grow in line with its ambitious strategic plan”.
Dr Jeremy Drummond joins MedPharm having spent over 20 years in roles of increasing responsibility leading the commercial supply of product and services to pharmaceutical companies across the globe. His role is to help clients understand how MedPharm can mitigate risk and shorten their development timelines of their generic or proprietary products. He started his career as a formulation scientist at major multinationals and has a PhD in organic chemistry from the University of Cambridge.
Jeremy Drummond commented “MedPharm has a fantastic reputation in the pharmaceutical development marketplace and is continuing to bring new ideas to help reduce the cost and reduce the time to market for our customers’ topical and transdermal development programmes. I look forward to helping the team expand these benefits to customers focused on ear, airway and eye indications where MedPharm has demonstrated it has much to offer.”
“Jeremy brings a wealth of experience to the Executive Team”, said Prof Marc Brown, MedPharm’s Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder. “His commercial experience and knowledge is strongly complimented by his technical background and we are looking forward to him driving forward MedPharm’s presence in the global pharmaceutical CRO marketplace.”
MedPharm is the world’s leading contract provider of topical and transdermal product design and development services. MedPharm are experts at reducing risk and accelerating development times for generic and proprietary pharmaceutical customers through their unique cost-effective industry-leading performance testing models. Well established as the global leaders in dermatology, nail, mucosal membrane, and transdermal product development, MedPharm can also offer innovative solutions for ophthalmic and airway preparations recognised for their scientific rigour by regulators and investors. MedPharm has fully established R&D centres in the USA and UK and has its global HQ in Guildford, UK.
