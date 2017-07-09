Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Appoints John G. Cooper To Board Of Directors

WIXOM, Mich., Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) with innovative products for the treatment of iron replacement, secondary hyperparathyroidism and hemodialysis, announced today that its Board of Directors has expanded the Board by one director. The Board unanimously appointed John G. Cooper, bringing the Board size to six directors.



“We are excited to add John to our Board,” stated Mr. Rob Chioini, Rockwell Medical’s Chairman and CEO. “We have gotten to know John well over the past several months and believe he brings extensive relevant experience and insights to our business and strategy. All the members of our Board are looking forward to having John contribute to the growth of Rockwell.”

“This is an exciting time for Rockwell Medical,” stated John Cooper. “With a promising commercial pipeline and an active business development landscape, I believe Rockwell is well positioned to deliver significant value while positively impacting the lives of renal patients worldwide. I look forward to working with the Board and executive team and believe my experiences and complementary skills will serve shareholder interests well.”

Mr. Cooper has more than thirty years of experience in executive management at publicly traded companies in the life sciences industry, playing key leadership roles with teams developing and commercializing specialty pharmaceuticals, drug development services, diagnostics and medical devices. He has extensive experience in corporate finance, investor relations, business development, strategic alliances including mergers and acquisitions, organizational development and governance of public life science companies.

Mr. Cooper, age 59, is currently Founder and Principal of JGC Advisors, providing corporate development and financial advisory services to the life sciences industry. From 2013 to 2016, Mr. Cooper served as President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (formerly Discovery Laboratories, Inc.), a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company. From 2001 to 2013 at Discovery Labs, Mr. Cooper served in the following roles: President and Chief Financial Officer (2010-2013), Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (2002-2010) and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (2001-2002). Previously, Mr. Cooper served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Chrysalis International Corporation, a publicly traded drug development services company with operations in 6 countries, and its predecessor DNX Corporation, a public biotechnology company where he managed its initial public offering and negotiated and integrated a number of strategic acquisitions. Previously, Mr. Cooper served in senior financial management roles at ENI Diagnostics, Inc. publicly-traded international medical device and diagnostic company. Mr. Cooper earned a Certified Public Accountant credential in 1985 and a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce from Rider University in 1980.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) with innovative products for the treatment of iron replacement, secondary hyperparathyroidism and hemodialysis.

Rockwell’s anemia drug Triferic is the only FDA approved product indicated for iron replacement and maintenance of hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients. Triferic delivers iron to patients during their regular dialysis treatment, using dialysate as the delivery mechanism. Triferic has demonstrated that it safely and effectively delivers sufficient iron to the bone marrow and maintains hemoglobin, without increasing iron stores (ferritin). Rockwell intends to market Triferic to hemodialysis patients in the U.S. dialysis market and globally.

Rockwell’s FDA approved generic drug Calcitriol is for treating secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. Calcitriol (active vitamin D) injection is indicated in the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic renal dialysis. It has been shown to significantly reduce elevated parathyroid hormone levels. Reduction of PTH has been shown to result in an improvement in renal osteodystrophy. Rockwell intends to market Calcitriol to hemodialysis patients in the U.S. dialysis market.

Rockwell is also an established manufacturer and leader in delivering high-quality hemodialysis concentrates/dialysates to dialysis providers and distributors in the U.S. and abroad. As one of the two major suppliers in the U.S., Rockwell’s products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient’s bloodstream. Rockwell has three U.S. manufacturing/distribution facilities.

Rockwell’s exclusive renal drug therapies support disease management initiatives to improve the quality of life and care of dialysis patients and are intended to deliver safe and effective therapy, while decreasing drug administration costs and improving patient convenience. Rockwell Medical is developing a pipeline of drug therapies, including extensions of Triferic for indications outside of hemodialysis. Please visit www.rockwellmed.com for more information.

