Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results
9/7/2017 10:20:52 AM
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) today reported the Company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2017.
“We are pleased to report the results of our second quarter,” said Frederick C. Beddingfield III, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Sienna. “We continue to make significant progress in our research and development efforts to enable a total of five clinical-stage programs within the first half of next year. During the second quarter, we began the nonclinical studies required to advance SNA-125 into human trials in atopic dermatitis and psoriasis in the first half of 2018. We are planning to initiate our second Phase 2b trial of SNA-120 by the end of 2017. In addition, we continue to progress our pivotal trials of SNA-001 toward topline data for both the treatment of acne and for the reduction of light-pigmented hair expected in the second half of 2018. These are exciting times for Sienna, and we are thankful for our stockholders’ continued support as we work to bring innovative topical therapies to dermatology and aesthetics practitioners and their patients.”
