Helsinn Supports prIME’s Satellite Symposium At ESMO 2017

Helsinn Group supports prIME's Satellite Symposium at ESMO 2017

World-renowned supportive care experts in oncology explore how to provide the best care for patients by incorporating patient-reported outcomes into the standard of care

Lugano, Switzerland, September 7, 2017 - Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care products, today announces it is supporting prIME for its satellite symposium entitled: 'Letting the Patient Be Your Guide: Using Patient-Reported Outcomes to Provide Optimal Supportive Care in Oncology'; at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) congress, in Madrid, taking place 8th - 12th September 2017.

The symposium will be held on Sunday, 10th September 2017 at 18.30 - 20.00 in the Córdoba Auditorium, Hall 4, IFEMA - Feria de Madrid, Madrid, Spain.

This symposium brings together a panel of world-renowned experts in the field of cancer supportive care. The event will be chaired by Florian Strasser, MD, Cantonal Hospital, St Gallen, Switzerland, and the panel members include Richard Gralla, MD, FACP, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, US, Stein Kaasa, MD, PhD, Oslo University Hospital and Oslo University, Norway, and Alex Molassiotis, RN, PhD, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong.

This educational event is specifically designed to meet the needs of hematologists, medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, radiation oncologists, hematology/oncology nurses, and other healthcare professionals involved in providing supportive care to patients with cancer. The learning objectives of the event are to:

Assess the impact that cancer treatment can have on patient quality of life, general well-being, and overall functioning

Identify current and emerging tools that can aid in the assessment of PROs in oncology

Interpret data on the impact of using PROs on patient quality of life, general well-being, and overall functioning in the oncology setting

Develop optimal supportive care strategies for patients with cancer who experience issues such as chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, chemotherapy-induced diarrhea, and cancer cachexia

Analyze efficacy and safety data on emerging treatment strategies in supportive care

Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO, commented: "Helsinn remains committed to cancer patients' quality of life and general well-being and we are delighted to be supporting this educational event focused on patient outcomes. We look forward to hearing from leading experts on how to incorporate patient outcomes into the treatment decision process, as we continue to strive to improve the lives of patients worldwide."

About the Helsinn Group

Helsinn is a privately owned pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed cancer care products and a robust drug development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and has expertise in research, development, manufacture and the commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. In 2016, Helsinn created the Helsinn Investment Fund to support early-stage investment opportunities in areas of unmet patient need. The company is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Switzerland, Ireland and the US, a representative office in China as well as a product presence in approximately 190 countries globally.