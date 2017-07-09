 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
MakroCare At RAPS Regulatory Convergence, 9-12 September 2017, National Harbor, MD



9/7/2017 10:04:42 AM

RAPS Regulatory Convergence is the premier event for regulatory professionals working in the medical device, pharmaceutical and biotech industries. In addition to working in submission and compliance, play integral roles in every stage of the lifescience product lifecycle including development, distribution, marketing and post-market surveillance.

With over 16 years of rich experience, MakroCare is helping clients in solving the Regulatory puzzle with innovative and customised solutions. We have a strong team of dedicated professionals with many years of industry and agency experience, who can tailor project plans to meet your regulatory requirements. We have built a successful track record of timely and extensive approvals.

