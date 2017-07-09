Galderma Laboratories Names Alisa Lask To Oversee Aesthetic & Corrective Business Unit

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma, based in Fort Worth, is the medical solutions business of Nestlé Skin Health. Galderma has appointed Alisa Laskas the company's new Vice President and General Manager of the Aesthetic & Corrective Business Unit in the United States, effective September 1, 2017. Alisa was previously Vice President of Marketing of the same business unit.

In her new role, Alisa will manage Galderma's broad portfolio of treatments including Restylane® Refyne, Restylane® Defyne, Restylane® Silk, Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine, Restylane® - L and Sculptra® Aesthetic and continue to build on the portfolio's two decades of leadership in aesthetic medicine. In the U.S., Galderma most recently launched Restylane® Refyne and Restylane® Defyne, two FDA-approved, next-generation flexible HA dermal fillers that continue to deliver on the franchise's mission to be the leader in natural expression.1

"Since joining Galderma in 2015, Alisa has consistently demonstrated her ability to direct strategy, interpret market insights and lead teams," said Miles Harrison, President & General Manager, Galderma North America. "She's a visionary executive with strong business acumen and passion for the customer. The North American Leadership Team and I are delighted for her to take this critical role for the Aesthetic & Corrective business."

"I am confident with Galderma's rich pipeline we will continue to bring solutions to the marketplace that transform category expectations, and I'm honored to lead a business unit poised to deliver a new chapter of aesthetic innovation," said Alisa.

Alisa has a long history in medical device and aesthetic industries, including her time at Allergan in global strategic marketing for facial aesthetics where she focused on new product planning in aesthetic innovation. Prior to that, she was Vice President of global strategic marketing at Zimmer Biomet, the global leader of hip and knee implants. Additionally, Alisa spent 11 years at Eli Lilly specializing in marketing for women's health and neuroscience. Alisa received an MBA from University of Michigan in Marketing and a Bachelor's degree from University of Miami, Oxford, Ohio in Marketing and Finance.

About Galderma

Galderma, Nestlé Skin Health's medical solutions business, was created in 1981 and is now present in over 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio to treat a range of dermatological conditions. The company partners with health care practitioners around the world to meet the skin health needs of people throughout their lifetime. Galderma is a leader in research and development of scientifically-defined and medically-proven solutions for the skin, hair and nails.

Strategic brands in the U.S. include Epiduo® Gel, Epiduo® Forte Gel, Oracea® Capsules, Clobex® Spray, Mirvaso® Gel, MetroGel® Gel, Soolantra® Cream, Vectical® Cream, Tri-Luma® Cream, Cetaphil®, Differin® Gel OTC, Restylane®, Restylane® Silk, Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine, Restylane® Refyne, Restylane® Defyne, Dysport® and Sculptra® Aesthetic.

For more information, please visit www.galdermausa.com and www.galderma.com.

Important Safety Information

Approved Uses:

Restylane® Refyne is for mid-to-deep injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds, in patients over the age of 21.

Restylane® Defyne is indicated for injection into the mid-to-deep dermis for correction of moderate to severe, deep facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds, in patients over the age of 21.

Contraindications:

Restylane® Refyne and Restylane® Defyne contain traces of gram-positive bacterial protein and are contraindicated for patients with allergies to such material or for patients with severe allergies that have required in-hospital treatment. They should not be used by patients with bleeding disorders, with hypersensitivity to amide-type local anesthetics, such as lidocaine, or by women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Possible Side Effects:

The most commonly observed side effects include swelling, redness, pain, bruising, tenderness, headache, lump formation, and itching at the injection site. Use at the site of skin sores, pimples, rashes, hives, cysts, or infection should be postponed until healing is complete.

These products should not be injected into the blood vessels as they may cause vascular occlusion, infarction, or embolic phenomena. Use with caution in patients recently treated with anticoagulant or platelet inhibitors to avoid bleeding and bruising.

As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection.

To report a side effect with any of the Restylane® products, please call Galderma Laboratories, L.P at 1-855-425-8722.

Restylane® Refyne and Restylane® Defyne are available only through a licensed practitioner. Complete Instructions for Use are available at www.RestylaneUSA.com.

1 Data on file. 05DF1502 Clinical Study Report. Fort Worth, TX: Galderma Laboratories, L.P., 2016.

