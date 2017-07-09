AbbVie (ABBV) Leads Biotechnology Industry On Dow Jones Sustainability Index For Second Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie, a global biopharmaceutical company, achieved the top biotech industry sector ranking on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). Since AbbVie's founding in 2013, the company has been listed on both DJSI World and DJSI North America every year. DJSI is a leading global benchmark of 3,900 companies based on environmental, social and governance practices.

AbbVie earned the highest overall score among 40 biotechnology companies and led the industry on 13 of 25 criteria. In two categories, Environmental Reporting and Policy Influence, AbbVie scored a perfect 100. The company's Labor Practice Indicators and Human Capital Development scores showed the greatest increases from 2016, both increasing by more than 15 points.

"Our commitment to innovation goes beyond medicine, to the larger impact our actions make on society," said Richard A. Gonzalez, chairman of the board and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "As a patient-driven company, we believe strong research must be paired with a strong commitment to the communities we serve. We are grateful to DJSI for this recognition, and will continue our ongoing efforts to improve sustainability."

AbbVie's corporate responsibility commitments are to improve health outcomes, operate responsibly and contribute to communities. More information about programs and impacts of these corporate responsibility commitments is available at www.AbbVie.com/Responsibility.

About Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

This annual review is published by S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), one of the world's leading index providers, and RobecoSAM, the investment specialist focused exclusively on sustainability investing. Launched in 1999, the DJSI World is the gold standard for corporate sustainability and the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on RobecoSAM's analysis of financially relevant Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and S&P DJI's robust index methodology. RobecoSAM invited the world's largest 3,900 companies from developed and emerging markets to take part in its annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment. For more information, please visit www.sustainability-indices.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

