BASF Expands Portfolio Of Amines

Monoisopropylamine in a 70% solution now available globally

Chemical intermediate for production of plant protection agents and pharmaceuticals

Ludwigshafen / Germany - 07. September 2017 - As of now, BASF produces the chemical intermediate isopropylamine as a 70% solution at its Belgian Verbund site in Antwerp. Isopropylamine is also referred to as monoisopropylamine (MIPA). To date, the company has been manufacturing MIPA in pure form (100%) in Antwerp, with a boiling point of 32° Celsius. The 70% aqueous solution, on the other hand, only boils at 45° Celsius, which simplifies the handling of this product at higher outdoor temperatures for many customers. MIPA 100% and MIPA 70% are mainly used for the production of plant protection agents and pharmaceuticals.

With about 300 different amines, BASF has the world’s most diverse portfolio of this type of chemical intermediates. Along with alkyl-, alkanol- and alkoxyalkylamines, the company offers heterocyclic and aromatic as well as specialty amines. The range is completed by an expanding portfolio of chiral amines of high optical and chemical purity. The versatile products are used mainly to manufacture process chemicals, pharmaceuticals and crop protection products, as well as cosmetic products and detergents. They also serve to produce coatings, special plastics, composites and special fibers.

