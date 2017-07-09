|
credentis ag Release: Practice-Based Case Series Proves Beneficial Effect Of CURODONT REPAIR In Treatment Of Proximal Caries Lesions Lesions
9/7/2017 9:20:14 AM
12 months after treatment, radiographic and corresponding digital subtraction radiographs (DSR) show the regression of early caries lesions.
In the newly published practice-based, prospective case series, Dr. Markus Schlee and colleagues investigated the effect of CURODONT™ REPAIR treatment of initial proximal caries lesion. The investigators used radiographs and digital subtraction radiographs (DSR) to determine the clinical performance of CURODONT REPAIR after 12 months.
75% of the lesions exhibit an improvement (remineralization) or were unchanged (arrested), or in other words do not need any further intervention i.e. restauration. The results demonstrate with over 60% a predominant shift toward regression of the initial defects. An improvement, that has not yet been described to this extend with other methods.
“These findings suggest that a partial remineralization or even complete regeneration of an initial carious lesions can be achieved by application of [CURODONT REPAIR]” concludes Dr. Schlee.
Link to article:
Schlee M, Schad T, Koch JH, Cattin PC, Rathe F. Clinical performance of self-assembling peptide P11-4 in the treatment of initial proximal carious lesions: A practice-based case series. J Invest Clin Dent. 2017;e12286.
https://doi.org/10.1111/jicd.12286
CURODONT™ REPAIR is marketed in Switzerland under the brand name REGENAMEL®
About credentis ag
credentis ag is headquartered in Switzerland. credentis has won multiple awards as well as support from organizations such as Genilem. Public grants include Swiss National Science Foundation (SNF), Aargauer Forschungsfonds and CTI in collaboration with the FHNW School of Life Sciences in Muttenz and the Medical Technologies IKC (in co-operation with the University of Leeds).
Dr. Dominik Lysek, CEO and Michael Hug, CTO have a strong track record in science, development and medical technology, with focus in the dental industry. credentis board members Dr. Werner Berner, Dr. Michael Peetz, Gerard Moufflet and Dr. Erich Platzer (chairman), contribute their pharma, medtech and dental industry expertise.
comments powered by