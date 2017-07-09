Medtronic (MDT) Recognized For Its Sustainability Leadership

Company Marks a Decade on the North American Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI)

DUBLIN - September 7, 2017 - Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) was recognized today as one of the world's leading companies for sustainability with its ranking on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) for the tenth consecutive year. DJSI North America analyzes companies on a variety of sustainability criteria, including economic performance, environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance. This adds to the recognition Medtronic received earlier this year through its continued inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Medtronic is committed to global corporate citizenship, centered on creating value and working responsibly in all facets where the company's business intersects with society, and this commitment aligns with the company's long-term growth strategies of therapy innovation, globalization, and economic value. The company focuses on issues identified as most material to long-term success, including access to healthcare, product quality and patient safety, ethical business practices, responsible supply management, employee engagement and development, human rights, and environmental stewardship.

"We believe that focusing on environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas is not only critical for driving sustained financial performance, but also consistent with the Medtronic Mission," said Omar Ishrak, Medtronic chairman and CEO. "Medtronic's inclusion in the DJSI is a recognition of our employees' efforts to improve clinical outcomes, expand access to care, and optimize efficiency within healthcare systems around the world."

One example of Medtronic's sustainability commitment to expand access to care worldwide is the Latin America Telemedicine Infarct Network (LATIN), the result of a first-of-its-kind partnership between the LUMEN Foundation, International Telemedicine Systems (ITMS), and Medtronic. The partnership is making heart attack diagnosis treatment more efficient in Brazil, enabling patients to receive electrocardiograms at local primary care centers, which are read by specialists hundreds of miles away to diagnose and confirm severe heart attacks. By promptly bypassing local emergency rooms, where remote and underserved communities often lack the services and equipment that are important to properly diagnose and treat conditions that are easily addressed in more developed areas of the world, patients are able to save precious time and be admitted to specialized cardiac catheterization labs to receive treatment. The new model of care has provided cost-effective, comprehensive management for patients across Latin America.

For information about Medtronic's comprehensive sustainability efforts, please visit http://medtronic.com/us-en/about/citizenship.html and access the company's Integrated Performance Report.

Medtronic also continues to be recognized by the FTSE4Good Index and Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, both announced earlier this year. Companies in the FTSE4Good Index Series have met stringent environmental, social and governance criteria, and are positioned to capitalize on the benefits of responsible business practices. More information can be found at ftse.com/Indices/FTSE4Good_Index_Series.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices were launched in 1999 as the first global sustainability benchmarks. More information about the DJSI can be found at sustainability-indices.com.

