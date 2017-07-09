BioLineRx To Present At The 19th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference In New York

TEL AVIV, Israel , September 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX)(TASE: BLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and immunology, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Philip Serlin , and its Chief Business Officer, David Malek , will present a company update at the 19th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City .

The BioLineRx presentation is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 . A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available online on the Investor Page of the Company's website. An archive of the event will also be available for those unable to listen live.

In addition, any investors attending the conference that wish to meet with Company management for a one-on-one meeting should contact Lily Khaykina at lk@rodmanevents.com.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and immunology. The Company in-licenses novel compounds, develops them through pre-clinical and/or clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies for advanced clinical development and/or commercialization.

BioLineRx's leading therapeutic candidates are: BL-8040, a cancer therapy platform, which has successfully completed a Phase 2a study for relapsed/refractory AML, is in the midst of a Phase 2b study as an AML consolidation treatment and is expected to initiate a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation; and AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors, which is expected to initiate a first-in-man study in the first half of 2018. In addition, BioLineRx has a strategic collaboration with Novartis for the co-development of selected Israeli-sourced novel drug candidates; a collaboration agreement with MSD (known as Merck in the US and Canada ), on the basis of which the Company has initiated a Phase 2a study in pancreatic cancer using the combination of BL-8040 and Merck's KEYTRUDA®; and a collaboration agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group , to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and Genentech's Atezolizumab in several Phase 1b/2 studies for multiple solid tumor indications and AML.

For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at http://www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements and events. BioLineRx industry updates are also regularly updated on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn.

