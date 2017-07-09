MannKind (MNKD) Responds To Hurricane Harvey Devastation With Afrezza Donation

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq:MNKD) (TASE:MNKD) announced today the company’s support for Hurricane Harvey victims with a donation of Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder. The donation will be shipped this week to Insulin for Life USA, Inc., a not-for-profit entity whose purpose is to aid those living with diabetes by supplying life-saving insulin and other disease management supplies in times of need. Insulin for Life USA, Inc., The American Diabetes Association, and JDRF have partnered to ensure that donated diabetic supplies get to shelters and county health leaders in the affected areas as soon as possible.



“In times of crisis, many of us rely on our good health to help us get to better days,” said Michael Castagna, CEO of MannKind Corporation. “Among the millions of residents impacted by Hurricane Harvey are people who must manage their diabetes to maintain good health – but are separated by circumstance from their supplies. Extending a helping hand is consistent with our company’s values, and simply the right thing to do.”

Available through prescription only, Afrezza® is a rapid-acting inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. MannKind has authorized over 27,000 cartridges of insulin to be donated to Insulin for Life USA. For more information, including important safety information, on Afrezza®, visit www.afrezza.com.

“When it comes to rebuilding a life following a major event like Hurricane Harvey, things rarely go according to schedule,” said Castagna. “We hope that our support provides some relief to those in need during such a challenging time.”

