MGC Diagnostics Corporation Reports Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Results

9/7/2017 8:56:04 AM
Strong Quarterly Revenue up 6% and Net Income up 193%; International revenues increased 8.5%
SAINT PAUL, Minn., Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MGC Diagnostics Corporation (NASDAQ: MGCD), a global medical technology company, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2017.
Third Quarter 2017 Overview:
• Third quarter fiscal 2017 revenue increased by 6% to $10.4 million, compared to $9.9 million in the prior year period.
• Fiscal 2017 third quarter consolidated, domestic equipment, supplies and accessories revenues were $6.2 million, a 5% increase from $5.9 million in the fiscal 2016 third quarter.
• International equipment, supplies and accessories revenues increased 10% to $2.3 million for the quarter, compared to $2.1 million for the fiscal 2016 third quarter.
• Sales backlog increased 37% to $2.3 million at the end of the quarter, compared to $1.7 million at the end of the fiscal 2016 third quarter.
