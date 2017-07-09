 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

MGC Diagnostics Corporation Reports Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Results



9/7/2017 8:56:04 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Strong Quarterly Revenue up 6% and Net Income up 193%; International revenues increased 8.5%

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MGC Diagnostics Corporation (NASDAQ: MGCD), a global medical technology company, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2017.

Third Quarter 2017 Overview:

• Third quarter fiscal 2017 revenue increased by 6% to $10.4 million, compared to $9.9 million in the prior year period.
• Fiscal 2017 third quarter consolidated, domestic equipment, supplies and accessories revenues were $6.2 million, a 5% increase from $5.9 million in the fiscal 2016 third quarter.
• International equipment, supplies and accessories revenues increased 10% to $2.3 million for the quarter, compared to $2.1 million for the fiscal 2016 third quarter.
• Sales backlog increased 37% to $2.3 million at the end of the quarter, compared to $1.7 million at the end of the fiscal 2016 third quarter.


Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 