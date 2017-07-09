|
PENTAX Medical And Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Announce The Launch Of A New Ultrasound Video Bronchoscope (EBUS) In Combination With Hitachi’s Innovative Ultrasound Systems
Hamburg/Zug, September 7, 2017 – PENTAX Europe, a healthcare industry leader in endoscopic imaging, and Hitachi Medical Systems Europe, a leading company in medical imaging, recently announced renewed joint collaborative efforts to enable further innovations in the development of endoscopic ultrasound (EUS). In this latest joint development, the two companies are launching a new ultrasound video bronchoscope for endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) – the EB19-J10U. This features crystal clear ultrasound and endoscopic imaging to provide advanced diagnostic accuracy, contributing to a smooth facilitation of EBUS-TBNA and maximizing patient safety. It is ergonomically designed for ease of operation and high working comfort. The combination of a broad portfolio of Hitachi Ultrasound systems and their progressive technical features and PENTAX Medical video processors with superb visualization capabilities offers a unique solution designed to meet individual high user demands.
For over 25 years, Hitachi’s ultrasound systems and PENTAX Medical’s endoscopic portfolio have together developed one of the world's most trusted families of EUS systems, boasting exceptional image quality and a broad variation of innovative technologies. Through complementary, highly specialized expertise, the exclusive portfolio of linear and radial ultrasound endoscopes for diagnostic, interventional and therapeutic procedures and corresponding Hitachi Ultrasound features is continuously evolving.
The PENTAX Medical ultrasound endoscopes are explicitly designed for use with Hitachi’s sophisticated ultrasound systems, taking advantage of their most innovative features to meet clinician and patient needs.
The EB19-J10U is the latest product developed as a result of this partnership, providing a solution for accurate diagnosis and staging of lung diseases, such as lung cancer. State-of-the-art technology from both companies, ensures the highest imaging performance with crystal clear image quality for precise visualization of the airway wall, surrounding lymph nodes and adjacent structures.
In combination with PENTAX Medical video processors, the HD fully digital video and 100% Color-CCD-Chip in the tip technology, delivers high definition endoscopic image quality, providing a real-time full screen endoscopic image with visibility of the ultrasound probe for improved visualization and navigation.
Hitachi’s multi-layered Crystal Technology incorporated into the Ultrasound transducer of the EB19-J10U, allows more efficient transmission and reception of the ultrasound pulse with minimal energy loss. It enables very high resolution and clear images, resulting in improved sensitivity, tissue differentiation from near field to deep areas, and optimal needle visualization supporting effective tissue sampling. An enlarged working channel of 2.2 mm enables the use of a wide range of standard-sized EBUS-TBNA needles for tissue acquisition.
The intended use of the new EB19-J10U was expanded to endobronchial and esophageal endosonography which allows the user to perform a combined EBUS-TBNA and EUS-(B)-FNA procedure with only one ultrasound endoscope. This follows the recommendations of the European Guidelines: “Combined endobronchial and esophageal endosonography for the diagnosis and staging of lung cancer” from the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE) Guideline1, in cooperation with the European Respiratory Society (ERS) and the European Society of Thoracic Surgeons (ESTS).
Dr. Rocco Trisolini from Policlinico S. Orsola, Bologna, Italy said: “The new EB19-J10U offers a much larger field of vision, combined with high quality ultrasound, allowing better visualization of the airways. Its wide operational channel and new ergonomics with improved grip has benefitted both the ease of use and the manoeuvrability.”
All these product advancements are contributing to an accurate, real-time ultrasound-guided trans-bronchial needle aspiration (EBUS-TBNA) for reliable diagnosis and improved patient outcomes.
Designed for safety and easy operation providing maximum working comfort for both the clinician and patient, the endoscope with its single use suction valve, single use cleaning brushes and newly developed cleaning adapters meets highest market standards for reprocessing and product hygiene.
A broad portfolio of different Hitachi ultrasound systems is available which are compatible with PENTAX Medical ultrasound endoscopes. Hitachi’s innovative features such as ARIETTA’s Symphonic Technology orchestrate each and every component that plays a part in enhancing the image quality including: transducer technology and materials, the front-end, the back-end, as well as the display monitor. This unique technology combination enables the achievement of an unmatched premium performance in ultrasound imaging.
Through the partnership, Hitachi and PENTAX Medical provide the largest range of EUS compatible ultrasound systems. This portfolio ranges from budget class to high specialization, meeting the needs of each individual customer. Together, Hitachi and PENTAX Medical provide a clinical combined solution for physicians to clearly visualize and increase the detection of abnormalities, successfully enabling endosonographical diagnostic and therapeutic procedures to the benefit of the patients.
The joint partnership between Hitachi and PENTAX Medical will continue to grow, with both companies working together to provide future developments in digestive and respiratory medicine.
"The use of endoscopic ultrasound has proven to be a great asset in increasing the clinical acumen in endoscopy. With Hitachi, PENTAX Medical looks forward to offering the technological advances in the fields of EUS and EBUS to our joint customers and the patients they care for," said Rainer Burkard, President & CEO, PENTAX Medical EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa).
"We have had a very successful twenty-five-year relationship with PENTAX Medical, and together we will continue to innovate and bring our most advanced technologies to the endoscopic ultrasound community," added Chris Japp, President & CEO, Hitachi Medical Systems Europe.
