Cognition Therapeutics CEO Kenneth I. Moch Hosting One-On-Ones At Mizuho Securities CNS Deep Management Day

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage neuroscience company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurocognitive disorders, announced that President & CEO Kenneth I. Moch will participate in the Mizuho Biotechnology Conference: CNS Deep Management Day on September 19, 2017 at the Langham Boston Hotel.



The clinical status of Cognition’s small molecule drug candidate, CT1812, will be among topics discussed by Mr. Moch. Patient dosing and follow-up has concluded in a Phase 1b/2 clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease, and top-line results are expected to be announced in October. More complete results are anticipated to be presented during the 10th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) meeting taking place November 2-4, 2017.

To register for the Mizuho Securities conference and/or request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Moch, please contact your Mizuho Securities corporate access representative.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics (CogRx) is a privately held biopharmaceutical company whose disease-relevant screening and novel chemistry platforms have produced a pipeline of disease modifying small molecule drug candidates which are being developed to treat Alzheimer’s disease and potentially other neurocognitive disorders. Cognition’s lead molecule, CT1812, is a proprietary first-in-class, orally available small molecule. This highly brain penetrant compound targets the sigma-2 receptor complex, displacing toxic beta amyloid oligomers from their binding sites on brain cells and clearing them into the cerebrospinal fluid. CT1812 has been shown in multiple Alzheimer’s disease models to stop memory loss. In Cognition’s recently completed Study COG0102, patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease were randomized to one of three doses of CT1812 or placebo, and dosed for 28 days to help evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile of CT1812. Detailed results of this Phase 1b/2 study are anticipated to be announced at the CTAD (Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's disease) meeting in Boston in November 2017. Additional information about Cognition may be found online at http://www.cogrx.com.

