Revon Systems Working With To Build Next Generation Clinical Algorithms

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital therapeutics company, Revon Systems, is teaming up with Oxford University's program in Industrially Focused Mathematical Modeling (InFoMM) to bring the latest methods in machine-learning, predictive modeling, and decision science to bear on Revon's digital therapies.

Revon Systems' Chief Data Scientist, Dr. Sumanth Swaminathan, said, "We are thrilled to have the brightest global scientific minds on-board to do collaborative research on digital treatments of chronic illness. Revon's strategy for building digital therapies relies on timely and accurate algorithmic decision-support customized to patients. The complexity of personalized solutions is high, and we are excited to explore the frontiers of our technology with the support of Oxford University's top minds." Chris Breward, Director of the InFoMM Center for Doctoral Training (CDT) said, "Revons' push to leverage cutting-edge modeling and machine learning techniques to reduce adverse health events in patients with chronic illnesses provides an exciting opportunity for Oxford's faculty and students to collaborate on important medical problems."

This new partnership combines expertise in quantitative methods and clinical science among academic researchers and product focused industrial practitioners. Revon will provide resource support, data, and existing scientific knowledge in algorithmic triage. Revon will also provide device and prototyping support to rapidly test and execute potential solutions that emerge from the partnership. The InFoMM CDT will provide graduate student interns and faculty consultation on novel modeling and data analytics methods and contribute refereed publication level analysis and presentation of findings.

About Revon Systems: REVON is a digital therapeutics company that enables patients to self-track their COPD signs and symptoms. REVON has a built-in machine learning feature called a Smart Symptom Tracker that helps patients interpret troubling symptoms and signs with the goal of finding the right level of care earlier in their illness.

About Oxford University InFoMM CDT: The InFoMM CDT is a partnership between The United Kingdom's Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), the University of Oxford, and a large number of industry partners. Research focus of the center includes quantitative methods in the fields of: data analytics, differential equations, asymptotic methods, numerical analysis, scientific computing, fluid and solid mechanics, discrete mathematics, and applied mathematical finance.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revon-systems-working-with-oxford-university-to-build-next-generation-clinical-algorithms-300514314.html

SOURCE Revon Systems