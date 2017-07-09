OLIGOMERIX Awarded National Institute On Aging SBIR Grant For Development Of Alzheimer’s Disease Specific Biomarker

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oligomerix,
Inc., a privately held company pioneering the development of disease
modifying therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and related
neurodegenerative disorders, announced today the receipt of a Small
Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I grant for $302,112 from the
National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute on Aging (NIA).
The program is entitled “Development of an Alzheimer's disease specific
antibody biomarker for a tau oligomer fragment”.
This SBIR program will seek to advance a biomarker for a tau protein
fragment that is generated when tau, an important structural protein for
neurons, forms oligomers. The oligomers are small aggregates of tau that
have been implicated in inhibiting memory formation and in the spread of
pathology in the brain. Because a blood-based biomarker is minimally
invasive it would enable more rapid patient recruitment and better
retention for clinical studies. It may also enable a low-cost,
pre-clinical AD diagnostic assay.
James Moe, Ph.D., MBA, President and CEO of Oligomerix, stated "We’re
pleased that NIH recognizes the importance of this program and its
potential impact. The biomarker could substantially benefit the tau
field by providing a surrogate marker of tau oligomer levels in the
brain and would have significant commercial potential. This biomarker
complements our small molecule drug program targeting tau oligomers to
block disease progression.”
ABOUT OLIGOMERIX
Oligomerix, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small
molecule inhibitors, immunotherapeutic approaches and biomarkers
targeting tau oligomers. The Company was founded in 2006 and is
headquartered at Audubon Biomedical Science and Technology Park at
Columbia University Medical Center. The Company is seeking strategic
partners to help accelerate these important programs. For more
information, visit www.oligomerix.com.
DISCLAIMER
This program is supported by the National Institute on Aging of the
National Institutes of Health under Award Number R43AG057325. The
content is solely the responsibility of the Oligomerix and does not
necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of
Health.
Oligomerix,
Inc.
Jack Pasini, 917-912-4088
Chief Commercial Officer
jpasini@oligomerix.com