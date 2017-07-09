OLIGOMERIX Awarded National Institute On Aging SBIR Grant For Development Of Alzheimer’s Disease Specific Biomarker

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oligomerix, Inc., a privately held company pioneering the development of disease modifying therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and related neurodegenerative disorders, announced today the receipt of a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I grant for $302,112 from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute on Aging (NIA). The program is entitled “Development of an Alzheimer's disease specific antibody biomarker for a tau oligomer fragment”.

This SBIR program will seek to advance a biomarker for a tau protein fragment that is generated when tau, an important structural protein for neurons, forms oligomers. The oligomers are small aggregates of tau that have been implicated in inhibiting memory formation and in the spread of pathology in the brain. Because a blood-based biomarker is minimally invasive it would enable more rapid patient recruitment and better retention for clinical studies. It may also enable a low-cost, pre-clinical AD diagnostic assay.

James Moe, Ph.D., MBA, President and CEO of Oligomerix, stated "We’re pleased that NIH recognizes the importance of this program and its potential impact. The biomarker could substantially benefit the tau field by providing a surrogate marker of tau oligomer levels in the brain and would have significant commercial potential. This biomarker complements our small molecule drug program targeting tau oligomers to block disease progression.”

ABOUT OLIGOMERIX

Oligomerix, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors, immunotherapeutic approaches and biomarkers targeting tau oligomers. The Company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered at Audubon Biomedical Science and Technology Park at Columbia University Medical Center. The Company is seeking strategic partners to help accelerate these important programs. For more information, visit www.oligomerix.com.

DISCLAIMER

This program is supported by the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R43AG057325. The content is solely the responsibility of the Oligomerix and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.