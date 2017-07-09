Materion Optical Filters On Next-Generation Satellite Imager Are Helping To Take Weather Forecasting To New Heights

WESTFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--High-performance optical filters from Materion Corporation’s (NYSE:
MTRN) Precision Optics business, equipped on a Harris Corporation
imaging instrument on the nation’s next-generation weather satellite,
GOES-16, are poised to serve a crucial and expanded role in helping
meteorologists pinpoint and track an area of gathering storms in much
greater detail than allowed by previous technology.
When the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA)
GOES-16 satellite is declared operational in November, it will have
completed a twelve-month engineering checkout and instrument validation
and moved into its slotted position 22,300 miles above the equator.
There, it will scan the entire continental United States and monitor
areas most vulnerable to tornadoes, floods, land-falling tropical storms
and hurricanes.
Harris Corporation’s Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) digital camera
collects imagery at the resolution of one-tenth of a square mile and
provides the key instrument in a payload described by NOAA as the most
sophisticated technology ever flown in space to predict severe weather
on Earth. It is delivering sharper, more defined images at a resolution
four times greater and five times the speed of its GOES predecessor.
Materion Precision Optics plays a key role in ABI’s ability to gather
substantially more and higher-quality data, thanks in part to the 16
spectral bands or filters provided by the Company. Each of the spectral
bands collect data from a different wavelength across the visible and
infrared (thermal) spectrum. The different wavelengths detected provide
information about particular features of Earth’s surface or the
atmosphere. Previous GOES technology was limited to five spectral bands,
and were not viable at night.
Commented Michael Newell, Ph.D., President, Materion Precision Coatings,
“Materion has had a front seat position in a wide range of space
applications for decades. Our role with Harris Corporation onboard the
GOES-16 is very gratifying as we are helping to unlock higher value
weather information continuously day or night with the full array of
near-infrared and infrared wavelength filters. Better quality data will
lead to earlier warnings, and better decision making and preparation on
the ground, ultimately saving lives and property.”
Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The
Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly
engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Our unique
product portfolio includes high
performance alloys, beryllium
products, clad
metal strip, composite
metals, ceramics, inorganic
chemicals, microelectronics
packaging materials, precision
optics, thin
film coatings and thin
film deposition materials.
Learn more about Materion at (http://materion.com/About).
Connect with Materion on social media through:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MaterionCorp/
Google+
- https://plus.google.com/+MaterionCorporation
LinkedIn
- https://www.linkedin.com/company/materion-corporation
Twitter
- https://twitter.com/MaterionCorp
YouTube
- https://www.youtube.com/user/MaterionVideos