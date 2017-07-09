Mitsubishi Tanabe Release: Comprehensive Edaravone Clinical Program Data Published As Supplement To Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis And Frontotemporal Degeneration Journal

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. today announced that the comprehensive clinical development program data for edaravone in the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) have been published as a supplement to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Frontotemporal Degeneration (ALSFTD), a leading journal for ALS and FTD research.

The supplement, Edaravone in ALS, provides ALS specialists and researchers a full review of edaravone's 13-year clinical development program, offering a comprehensive overview of the rationale and progression by which researchers were able to demonstrate edaravone's clinical benefit. In a therapeutic arena as devastating and difficult as ALS, which has been challenged by negative trials for many therapeutic agents, key learnings from this development program may be applicable to other future ALS clinical research.

Edaravone in ALS provides valuable insight into the process by which the sponsor conducted an extensive 13-year clinical development program leading to approval for patients in Japan and South Korea in 2015 and the United States in 2017.

To view the supplement, please click here:

http://www.tandfonline.com/toc/iafd20/18/sup1?nav=tocList

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation's (MTPC) 100 percent owned U.S. holding company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America, Inc. MTPA is dedicated to delivering innovative products that address the unmet medical needs of patients in the U.S. It was established by MTPC to commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in the U.S. with plans to expand its product line through collaborations with partners. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MTPharmaUS.

Overview of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, which was founded in 1678, has its headquarters in Doshomachi, Osaka, which is the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. With business centered on ethical pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma is a well-established company and has the longest history of any listed company in Japan.1 In accordance with the corporate philosophy of "contributing to the healthier lives of people around the world through the creation of pharmaceuticals," the Company formulated the key concept of Open Up the Future under the Medium-Term Management Plan 16-20. Through the discovery of drugs that address unmet medical needs, centered on its priority disease areas autoimmune diseases, diabetes and kidney diseases, central nervous system diseases, and vaccines Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma will strive to contribute to the health of patients around the world. MTPC is the parent company of MTPA and the license holder of RADICAVA. For more information, go to http://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/.

Media inquiries:

Debbie Etchison

908-340-8578

Media_MTPA@mt-pharma-us.com

_______________

1 Research by TOKYO SHOKO RESEARCH, LTD.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comprehensive-edaravone-clinical-program-data-published-as-supplement-to-amyotrophic-lateral-sclerosis-and-frontotemporal-degeneration-journal-300515205.html

SOURCE Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.