TechDemocracy Is Newest SAFE-BioPharma, LLC Partner

TENAFLY, N.J. & EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechDemocracy, a global cyber risk assurance, identity management and credential services provider, has become a SAFE-BioPharma Association Vendor Partner. The company, based in Edison, N.J. and Hyderabad, India, is committed to helping senior business decision makers evaluate in-depth their cyber security compliance, risk and governance effectiveness and overall risk situation.

SAFE-BioPharma Association manages the global SAFE-BioPharma® identity management and digital signature standards, a fundamental form of cybersecurity designed specifically to protect intellectual property and patient data, and to meet regulatory requirements. The standards are supported by many of the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies.

"Protection of data assets under siege from daily cyber threats and understanding the associated risks’ fiscal impact has never been more critical to the biopharmaceutical sector. TechDemocracy is excited to join the association and offer member companies powerful resources to aide this effort,” said Gautam Dev, global managing principal and founding leader, CRSG, TechDemocracy.

The company’s technology and specialists help senior business decision makers qualify the effectiveness of existing systems and tools and measure them against a consistent set of standards. Based on discovered risks, the company is able to quantify an overall risk score and monetary exposure for the business.

"TechDemocracy is an important resource for the biopharmaceutical industry. We welcome the company to our growing community of vendor partners," said Mollie Shields Uehling, president and CEO, SAFE-BioPharma Association.

SAFE-BioPharma standards describe requirements for standardized identity trust for authentication (the process proving the user's identity to a computer system) or for digital signing (the strongest form of electronic signature in existence). Compliance with the standards allows individuals to use a single, trusted cyber identity which will be recognized across all participating ecosystems.

The SAFE-BioPharma® standards for digital identity and digital signatures are used in life science and health care.

SAFE-BioPharma® is a trademark of SAFE-BioPharma Association. Use of this trademark requires approval from SAFE-BioPharma Association.

TechDemocracy is a global cyber risk assurance, identity management and credential services provider, and the creator of Intellicta—the first platform that provides enterprises with a continuous, holistic assessment of an organization’s cybersecurity risk, compliance and governance condition. TechDemocracy’s technology and specialists around the world help senior business decision makers qualify the effectiveness of existing systems and tools and measure them against a consistent set of standards. Based on discovered risks, Intellicta quantifies an overall risk score and monetary exposure for the business. Visit www.techdemocracy.com.