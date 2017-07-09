TechDemocracy Is Newest SAFE-BioPharma, LLC Partner

TENAFLY, N.J. & EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechDemocracy,
a global cyber risk assurance, identity management and credential
services provider, has become a SAFE-BioPharma
Association Vendor Partner. The company, based in Edison, N.J.
and Hyderabad, India, is committed to helping senior business decision
makers evaluate in-depth their cyber security compliance, risk and
governance effectiveness and overall risk situation.
SAFE-BioPharma Association manages the global SAFE-BioPharma® identity
management and digital signature standards, a fundamental form of
cybersecurity designed specifically to protect intellectual property and
patient data, and to meet regulatory requirements. The standards are
supported by many of the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies.
"Protection of data assets under siege from daily cyber threats and
understanding the associated risks’ fiscal impact has never been more
critical to the biopharmaceutical sector. TechDemocracy is excited to
join the association and offer member companies powerful resources to
aide this effort,” said Gautam Dev, global managing principal and
founding leader, CRSG, TechDemocracy.
The company’s technology and specialists help senior business decision
makers qualify the effectiveness of existing systems and tools and
measure them against a consistent set of standards. Based on discovered
risks, the company is able to quantify an overall risk score and
monetary exposure for the business.
"TechDemocracy is an important resource for the biopharmaceutical
industry. We welcome the company to our growing community of vendor
partners," said Mollie Shields Uehling, president and CEO,
SAFE-BioPharma Association.
SAFE-BioPharma standards describe requirements for standardized identity
trust for authentication (the process proving the user's
identity to a computer system) or for digital signing (the
strongest form of electronic signature in existence). Compliance with
the standards allows individuals to use a single, trusted cyber identity
which will be recognized across all participating ecosystems.
The SAFE-BioPharma®
standards for digital identity and digital signatures are used in life
science and health care.
SAFE-BioPharma® is a trademark of SAFE-BioPharma Association. Use of
this trademark requires approval from SAFE-BioPharma Association.
