Research Report On Patient-Centricity Released By SCORR Marketing And Knect365

KEARNEY, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCORR Marketing, a global health science marketing and communications firm, in partnership with KNect365, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business, has released the results of its Report: Patient-Centricity in Clinical Trials.

The two companies conducted a survey to examine the perceptions, practices and future expectations of life science industry professionals regarding patient-centricity in clinical development. The report focuses on how companies define and measure patient-centricity, solicit patient input and use technology in patient-centric initiatives.

“For the majority of these respondents, patient-centricity is a meaningful set of initiatives, not simply an industry buzzword,” said Anne-Marie Hess, senior strategic advisor at SCORR Marketing. “However, nearly one-third said their companies do not solicit input from patients, so there is room for growth in understanding patient-centricity from the patient’s perspective.”

The research also includes information on how important respondents felt it was for their company to embrace patient-centricity and their perceptions of their competitors’ emphasis on patient-centricity.

“Technological advances have allowed companies to increase their patient-centric initiatives,” said Andrew Burrows, digital content marketer at KNect365. “This report identifies numerous ways in which companies can broaden their focus on patients.”

The patient-centricity research report is available for download at www.scorrmarketing.com.

