Research Report On Patient-Centricity Released By SCORR Marketing And Knect365

KEARNEY, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCORR
Marketing, a global health science marketing and communications
firm, in partnership with KNect365,
a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and
events business, has released the results of its Report:
Patient-Centricity in Clinical Trials.
The two companies conducted a survey to examine the perceptions,
practices and future expectations of life science industry professionals
regarding patient-centricity in clinical development. The report focuses
on how companies define and measure patient-centricity, solicit patient
input and use technology in patient-centric initiatives.
“For the majority of these respondents, patient-centricity is a
meaningful set of initiatives, not simply an industry buzzword,” said Anne-Marie
Hess, senior strategic advisor at SCORR Marketing. “However, nearly
one-third said their companies do not solicit input from patients, so
there is room for growth in understanding patient-centricity from the
patient’s perspective.”
The research also includes information on how important respondents felt
it was for their company to embrace patient-centricity and their
perceptions of their competitors’ emphasis on patient-centricity.
“Technological advances have allowed companies to increase their
patient-centric initiatives,” said Andrew
Burrows, digital content marketer at KNect365. “This report
identifies numerous ways in which companies can broaden their focus on
patients.”
The patient-centricity research report is available for download at www.scorrmarketing.com.
