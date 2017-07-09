Healthcare Consultancy Group Launches A Dedicated Medical Affairs Company, Scienomics CARBON

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Healthcare Consultancy Group (HCG), part of Omnicom Group Inc.
(NYSE: OMC), is proud to announce an important new division within its
scientific medical healthcare agency The Scienomics Group (TSG.) The new
group will be called Scienomics CARBON and will operate out of offices
in Greenwich, CT; New York, NY; and San Francisco, CA under the
leadership of TSG President Matt D’Auria.
“The launch of Scienomics CARBON is a key
development as TSG continues to evolve. Scienomics CARBON will continue
our history of dedication to science, creativity and passion for the
brands and clients we support.”
Medical Affairs teams have more responsibilities than ever before.
Scienomics CARBON was created specifically to partner with Medical
Affairs teams, to adapt to and thrive in this new environment. Their
approach weaves together a unique combination of scientific acumen,
creativity and technology to address the unique needs of Medical Affairs
and support conversations between Medical Affairs and the medical
community.
For more information on Scienomics CARBON, please visit: tsg-carbon.com
or contact:
Matt D’Auria: (203) 992-6703, mdauria@hcg-int.com;
New York, NY
Jennifer Terrell: (203) 992-6748, jterrell@hcg-int.com;
Greenwich, CT
Rob Glover: (415) 955-1236, rglover@hcg-int.com;
San Francisco, CA
Scienomics CARBON will operate separately from TSG’s promotional medical
communications group, Scienomics CATALYST, and will be staffed by a
dedicated team. For more information on Scienomics CATALYST and their
commercial services, please visit tsg-catalyst.com.
About The Scienomics Group
The Scienomics Group (TSG) is a leading scientific healthcare agency.
For over 15 years, TSG has been an industry leader in scientific and
medical strategy and communications. By harnessing their scientific
insights, creativity, and deep healthcare marketing expertise, they are
able to uniquely communicate the scientific basis and clinical rationale
for new therapies.
TSG is part of the Healthcare Consultancy Group, a network that includes
specialized divisions in medical education, publication planning, market
access, regulatory, and medical affairs services. For more information
on TSG, please visit tsgmeded.com.
About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com)
is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company.
Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide
advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and
interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public
relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000
clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter
for the latest news.