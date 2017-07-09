Healthcare Consultancy Group Launches A Dedicated Medical Affairs Company, Scienomics CARBON

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Healthcare Consultancy Group (HCG), part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), is proud to announce an important new division within its scientific medical healthcare agency The Scienomics Group (TSG.) The new group will be called Scienomics CARBON and will operate out of offices in Greenwich, CT; New York, NY; and San Francisco, CA under the leadership of TSG President Matt D’Auria.

“The launch of Scienomics CARBON is a key development as TSG continues to evolve. Scienomics CARBON will continue our history of dedication to science, creativity and passion for the brands and clients we support.”

Medical Affairs teams have more responsibilities than ever before. Scienomics CARBON was created specifically to partner with Medical Affairs teams, to adapt to and thrive in this new environment. Their approach weaves together a unique combination of scientific acumen, creativity and technology to address the unique needs of Medical Affairs and support conversations between Medical Affairs and the medical community.

"TSG has established itself as a highly valued partner to leading biotech and pharmaceutical clients in creating credible, compelling scientific communications for their most important therapies," says HCG CEO Denise Bottiglieri. "The launch of Scienomics CARBON is a key development as TSG continues to evolve. Scienomics CARBON will continue our history of dedication to science, creativity and passion for the brands and clients we support."

Scienomics CARBON will operate separately from TSG’s promotional medical communications group, Scienomics CATALYST, and will be staffed by a dedicated team. For more information on Scienomics CATALYST and their commercial services, please visit tsg-catalyst.com.

About The Scienomics Group

The Scienomics Group (TSG) is a leading scientific healthcare agency. For over 15 years, TSG has been an industry leader in scientific and medical strategy and communications. By harnessing their scientific insights, creativity, and deep healthcare marketing expertise, they are able to uniquely communicate the scientific basis and clinical rationale for new therapies.

TSG is part of the Healthcare Consultancy Group, a network that includes specialized divisions in medical education, publication planning, market access, regulatory, and medical affairs services. For more information on TSG, please visit tsgmeded.com.

