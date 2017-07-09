ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Revolutionizes Digital Exploration For Product Development With Breakthrough Simulation Technology

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time engineers can rapidly explore design options and receive instant and accurate simulation results with new cutting-edge technology from ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS). Available today for technology preview, ANSYS® Discovery Live revolutionizes the speed and ease-of-use of engineering simulation to make digital exploration available to all engineers so they can confidently design better products faster and more economically.

Simulation is one of the most critical engineering technologies in the age of the Internet of Things, electrification and additive manufacturing, but it is still the domain of specialists and used predominantly for the most complex engineering projects. ANSYS is expanding Pervasive Engineering Simulation empowering every engineer to take advantage of powerful simulation tools upfront in the design process. Instead of taking days, months or weeks to set up, run and analyze digital prototypes with traditional engineering simulation solutions, Discovery Live allows for every engineer to immediately examine the impact of their design changes. Users can pose what-if questions upfront in the design process to rapidly explore thousands of design options and receive immediate feedback enabling the user to digitally explore the impact of changes with results updating immediately.

"Discovery Live's breakthrough technology places real-time simulation in the hands of every engineer. Coupled with an equal step change in ease of use, it enables true digital experimentation," said Mark Hindsbo, vice president and general manager, ANSYS. "This will fundamentally change product development, inverting the traditional process by bringing simulation upfront and enabling millions of engineers to benefit from the power of simulation."

ANSYS has undertaken a breakthrough research and development effort to build a new simulation technology based on the massive parallel nature of graphics processing units (GPUs). NVIDIA GPUs deliver supercomputing capabilities and, when combined with the engineering simulation innovation of Discovery Live, results can now be calculated thousands of times faster than with conventional methods. This has been combined with nearly five decades of ANSYS experience and validation of simulation methods and best practices, making it intuitive for the non-simulation expert to use the software.

"Designers, scientists and engineers around the world rely on ANSYS to accurately predict their final products and projects," says Bob Pette, vice president, Professional Visualization, NVIDIA. "ANSYS Discovery Live unleashes the power of NVIDIA GPUs and CUDA parallel computing to make the first ever real-time design environment with simultaneous visualization and simulation possible. We have a long history of working with ANSYS and look forward to our continued collaboration to advance breakthroughs in the way new products are designed and created."

Discovery Live supports fluids, structural and thermal simulation applications enabling engineers to experiment with design ideas and see instant feedback. Users can run an analysis first approach as they design enabling them to iterate with a 3-D model and interactively explore the impact of simple and complex changes. Discovery Live's environment provides users with instant simulation results, tightly coupled with direct geometry modeling to enable interactive design exploration and rapid product innovation.

"ANSYS Discovery Live is an exciting new tool that is very easy to use and can help us potentially move faster, learn new things and help us be more innovative. The tool allows us to use multiple physics and the results are practically instantaneous, so we can get answers to the quick 'what-if' studies very quickly helping us engage more people in simulation with the ultimate goal of moving faster, better products on time," said Bob Tickel, director of structural and dynamic analysis, Cummins. "Cummins is committed to analysis-led design and I believe that Discovery Live will propel us forward faster in this area. We are very impressed and we see the potential to deploy this technology globally across all our different businesses."

