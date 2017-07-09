PerkinElmer (PKI) Extends Clinical Whole Genome Sequencing Services

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a
healthier world, expanded its Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) services to
families that preserve their cord blood and cord tissue with ViaCord.
This launch follows the Company’s recent introduction of its clinical
WGS services.
Parents that choose ViaCord, PerkinElmer’s cord blood and cord tissue
preservation business, now have the opportunity to benefit from a
physician-ordered WGS test of their child’s DNA via a simple saliva
test. The test examines a broad range of disease-related genes and
provides diagnostic findings contributing to pediatric onset diseases.
Additionally, the test reports on pharmacogenetic variants used to
optimize certain drug selection.
“WGS is another great opportunity for families to identify and prepare
for important health concerns, positioning themselves to benefit from
the fast moving area of personalized medicine,” said Morey Kraus, chief
scientific officer, ViaCord. “We have seen tremendous progress using
cord blood stem cells to treat disease, and I expect families who make
such health conscious decisions to benefit from WGS as well.
Additionally, with the rapid progress we’ve seen with regenerative
medicine and gene editing, insights from WGS may be used in the future,
in combination with a family’s cord blood and cord tissue, to optimize
the design of a treatment plan. This is a very exciting next new step in
advancing personalized medicine.”
ViaCord has preserved the umbilical cord stem cells of more than 350,000
newborns and released over 360 cord blood units for treatment and
clinical research studies. It has released more than 200 cord blood
units for use in the treatment of nearly 80 diseases including acute
lymphoblastic leukemia and sickle cell disease and more than 150 cord
blood units for use in clinical research studies including for Cerebral
Palsy and Autism Spectrum Disorder.
