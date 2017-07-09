PerkinElmer (PKI) Extends Clinical Whole Genome Sequencing Services

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, expanded its Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) services to families that preserve their cord blood and cord tissue with ViaCord. This launch follows the Company’s recent introduction of its clinical WGS services.

Parents that choose ViaCord, PerkinElmer’s cord blood and cord tissue preservation business, now have the opportunity to benefit from a physician-ordered WGS test of their child’s DNA via a simple saliva test. The test examines a broad range of disease-related genes and provides diagnostic findings contributing to pediatric onset diseases. Additionally, the test reports on pharmacogenetic variants used to optimize certain drug selection.

“WGS is another great opportunity for families to identify and prepare for important health concerns, positioning themselves to benefit from the fast moving area of personalized medicine,” said Morey Kraus, chief scientific officer, ViaCord. “We have seen tremendous progress using cord blood stem cells to treat disease, and I expect families who make such health conscious decisions to benefit from WGS as well. Additionally, with the rapid progress we’ve seen with regenerative medicine and gene editing, insights from WGS may be used in the future, in combination with a family’s cord blood and cord tissue, to optimize the design of a treatment plan. This is a very exciting next new step in advancing personalized medicine.”

ViaCord has preserved the umbilical cord stem cells of more than 350,000 newborns and released over 360 cord blood units for treatment and clinical research studies. It has released more than 200 cord blood units for use in the treatment of nearly 80 diseases including acute lymphoblastic leukemia and sickle cell disease and more than 150 cord blood units for use in clinical research studies including for Cerebral Palsy and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world. Our dedicated team of 9,000 employees worldwide is passionate about providing customers with an unmatched experience as they help solve critical issues especially impacting the diagnostics, discovery and analytical solutions markets. Our innovative detection, imaging, informatics and service capabilities, combined with deep market knowledge and expertise, help customers gain earlier and more accurate insights to improve lives and the world around us. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.1 billion in 2016, serves customers in more than 150 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

Factors Affecting Future Performance

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to estimates and projections of future earnings per share, cash flow and revenue growth and other financial results, developments relating to our customers and end-markets, and plans concerning business development opportunities and divestitures. Words such as "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "will" and similar expressions, and references to guidance, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and no assurances can be given that our assumptions or expectations will prove to be correct. A number of important risk factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation: (1) markets into which we sell our products declining or not growing as anticipated; (2) fluctuations in the global economic and political environments; (3) our failure to introduce new products in a timely manner; (4) our ability to execute acquisitions and license technologies, or to successfully integrate acquired businesses and licensed technologies into our existing business or to make them profitable, or successfully divest businesses; (5) our failure to adequately protect our intellectual property; (6) the loss of any of our licenses or licensed rights; (7) our ability to compete effectively; (8) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results and our ability to adjust our operations to address unexpected changes; (9) significant disruption in third-party package delivery and import/export services or significant increases in prices for those services; (10) disruptions in the supply of raw materials and supplies; (11) the manufacture and sale of products exposing us to product liability claims; (12) our failure to maintain compliance with applicable government regulations; (13) regulatory changes; (14) our failure to comply with healthcare industry regulations; (15) economic, political and other risks associated with foreign operations; (16) our ability to retain key personnel; (17) significant disruption in our information technology systems; (18) our ability to obtain future financing; (19) restrictions in our credit agreements; (20) the approval of the Brexit Referendum in the United Kingdom; (21) our ability to realize the full value of our intangible assets; (22) significant fluctuations in our stock price; (23) reduction or elimination of dividends on our common stock; and (24) other factors which we describe under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release.