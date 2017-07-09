Global Health Solutions Announces Filing Of FDA 510(K) Application For Antimicrobial Saturated Petrolatum Gauze

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Health Solutions, a leader in innovative solutions for advanced wound care and dermatology, has announced filing of its 510(k) application for an antimicrobial advancement upon traditional petroleum saturated gauze. Global Health Solutions' petrolatum-based wound formula, Hexagen Wound Dressing, is used every day in leading clinics and institutions to care for even the most challenging acute and chronic wounds. This petrolatum-based formula has been successfully impregnated into a synthetic, non-woven gauze and pouched for single use. This 510(k) filing is consistent with the company's key corporate directive to leverage its proprietary PermaFusion delivery technology and formulas into additional medical arenas. PermaFusion permanently fuses liquid ingredients, such as antimicrobials, with petrolatum without an emulsifier. This first of its kind technology enables the creation of formulas that produce extremely powerful clinical effects, yet employ low ingredient loads by weight, minimizing insult to fragile tissue.

Global Health Solutions founder and CEO, Bradley Burnam, states: "It is projected that this will be a highly disruptive product. Millions of pieces of petroleum soaked gauze are used each year to care for surgical wounds, as well as acute and chronic wounds. A non-sensitizing, non-cytotoxic, antimicrobial option stands to potentially change the entire standard of care." Global Health Solutions' Chief Medical Officer, Neil Ghodadra, MD, also states: "Petroleum saturated Gauze has been a mainstay of medicine for over half a century. In this healthcare economy, Global Health Solutions' preventative innovation upon such a simple standard of care stands to change global wound care patterns. As a surgeon, I am excited and expect rapid adoption by many of my colleagues."

Global Health Solutions, LLC, is a concept-to-approval research, development, and commercialization entity focused on novel, best in class products for infection control, skin, and wound care. The company's proprietary technologies are used every day by world-leading healthcare institutions to care for a variety of skin and wound conditions. For more information, visit www.globalhealthrx.com.

