Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies Signals Commitment To Stroke Treatment With The Announcement Of New Neurovascular Business

Stroke is a growing health concern; in Europe, the number of strokes annually is projected to rise from 1.1 million in 2000 to 1.5 million by 2025.[1] Meanwhile, the American Heart Association estimates someone dies of a stroke every 4 minutes.[2] The annual economic cost of stroke is estimated to be €27 billion across Europe, which includes direct costs such as health care services and medications, and indirect costs such as lost productivity.[3]

"We believe stroke should not be a life sentence," said Gabriele Fischetto, Vice President of Johnson & Johnson Cardiovascular Specialty Solutions in EMEA. "CERENOVUS is inspired by our long heritage and dedication to improving patient lives. We believe there is no other healthcare company better positioned than us to assist in addressing the real pain points for doctors who treat stroke - from helping them work more efficiently; to achieving a higher success rate across all neurovascular cases."

The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies are committed to neurovascular care, having expanded the CERENOVUS product portfolio in the last year with targeted investments. The recent acquisitions of Pulsar Vascular Inc., with a specialty in the endovascular treatment of wide-neck bifurcation aneurysms, and Neuravi Limited, offering extensive expertise and knowledge in acute ischemic stroke with its EmboTrap® Revascularization Platform, greatly extend CERENOVUS's abilities to address unmet clinical needs in these areas.

The company will be showcasing current technologies, research and innovations throughout ESMINT. Visit Booths 10 and 15, for more information.

About CERENOVUS

CERENOVUS, part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, is a global leader in neurovascular care. Our commitment to changing the trajectory of stroke is inspired by our long heritage and dedication to helping physicians protect people from a lifetime of hardship. CERENOVUS offers a broad portfolio of devices used in the endovascular treatment of hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke. Visit http://www.cerenovus.com for more information.

** The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies comprise the surgery, orthopaedics, and cardiovascular businesses within Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment.

**CERENOVUS is part of DePuy Synthes Products, Inc.

