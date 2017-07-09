InflaRx Reports Topline Phase IIa Clinical Results Of IFX-1 For The Treatment Of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

JENA, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InflaRx, the biopharmaceutical company developing new therapeutics in
the terminal complement space, announced today positive topline data
from an exploratory Phase IIa clinical trial with lead compound IFX-1, a
first-in-class anti-human complement factor C5a monoclonal antibody, in
patients suffering from moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa
(HS), a painful, chronic and debilitating inflammatory skin disease.
This open label, single center study recruited twelve patients with
moderate to severe HS, who were not eligible for or failed to respond to
previous therapy with biologicals. Patients were treated with weekly
intravenous injections of IFX-1 for eight consecutive weeks and were
then followed up for an additional period of twelve weeks. The study was
conducted to primarily assess the safety and tolerability of IFX-1 in HS
patients. Initial efficacy of treatment was assessed through response
rate, as measured by the validated and clinically relevant Hidradenitis
Suppurativa Clinical Response (HiSCR) score. This score is defined as a
reduction of 50% or higher in inflammatory lesion count (abscesses and
inflammatory nodules) and no increase in abscesses or draining fistulas
when compared with baseline. The severity and extent of HS was assessed
using the Hurley Stages scoring system, which describes three distinct
clinical stages of HS.
In the study, all twelve patients were categorized as Hurley Stage III
and therefore most progressed diseased patients, demonstrating a mean
duration of HS of 19.9 years. Nine out of the twelve patients had
previously failed to respond to an anti-TNF-alpha antibody, the only
approved biological treatment in this indication. The mean combined
number of lesions (abscesses and inflammatory nodules) and draining
fistulas at baseline was 6.4. and 11.2, respectively. Assessment of the
HiSCR score demonstrated a response rate of 75% (nine out of twelve
patients) at the end of the treatment period and 83% (ten out of twelve)
at the end of the twelve week follow up period. The weekly intravenous
infusions of IFX-1 were well tolerated. No drug-related adverse events
were detected and no infusion-related, allergic or anaphylactic
reactions were observed.
In addition, positive trends of clinical improvement were also detected
with other relevant parameters, including the dermatology life-quality
index, a patient-reported outcome measure.
"These positive results in some of the sickest and most debilitated of
our HS patients are very encouraging and exciting for both, the study
team and myself. C5a blockade with IFX-1 offers an entirely new mode of
action to treat this disease in which the terminal complement system is
highly activated," commented Professor Giamarellos-Bourboulis of the
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, principle investigator
of the study. "IFX-1 may offer a new treatment option for patients
suffering from this terrible disease and the results certainly warrant
further clinical trials," he added.
"Our results show improvement in a patient population that is generally
recognized as the most difficult-to-treat. For this reason, this trial
provides exciting evidence of a new therapeutic approach," said Othmar
Zenker, Chief Medical Officer of InflaRx. "We feel encouraged by these
results and are currently planning the initiation of an international,
multi-center, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase IIb trial in HS," he
concluded.
InflaRx will present further details on these results at the 16th
European Meeting on Complement in Human Disease, taking place in
Copenhagen from September 8 to 12 as well as the 26th Meeting of the
European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology in Geneva from September
13 to 17.
About Hidradenitis Suppurativa:
HS is a chronic debilitating systemic skin disease which results in
painful inflammatory nodules, abscesses and fistulas mostly affecting
areas with hair follicles, such as the armpit, groin and genitalia
regions. HS patients suffer primarily from pain and significant
discomfort resulting from the constant formation of pus, often resulting
in social isolation and a significant adverse impact on patients'
quality of life. It is estimated that approximately up to 200,000
patients in the United States are suffering from moderate to severe HS,
and this number appears to be larger in Europe. The standard of care for
HS patients includes topical, oral or intravenous antibiotic treatment,
which often only provides temporary symptomatic relief. In some cases,
patients also undergo surgery. The only approved biological drug in this
indication for moderate to severe HS patients is an anti-TNF-alpha
monoclonal antibody.
About IFX-1:
IFX-1 is a first-in-class monoclonal anti-complement factor C5a antibody
which offers a complete biological blocking activity and high
selectivity towards its target, C5a in human blood. Thus, IFX-1 leaves
the formation of the membrane attack complex (C5b-9) intact to work as
an important defense mechanism, which is not the case for molecules
blocking the cleavage of C5. IFX-1 has been demonstrated to control the
inflammatory response driven tissue and organ damage by specifically
blocking C5a as a key "amplifier" of this response in pre-clinical
studies. IFX-1 is the first monoclonal anti-C5a antibody introduced into
clinical development and has, to date, successfully completed 3 clinical
phase II studies. In total, over 150 people have so far been treated
with IFX-1 which was well tolerated. IFX-1 is currently being developed
for different inflammatory indications.
About InflaRx:
InflaRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on
applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop
first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. C5a is a powerful
inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of
autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is also
developing additional molecules targeting chronic and
inflammation-related diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007 and has
offices in Jena and Munich, Germany. The team consists of renowned
experts in complement and clinical research.