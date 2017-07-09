Synlogic Presents New Preclinical Data At International Congress Of Inborn Errors Of Metabolism

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) announced the presentation of new preclinical
data from programs investigating the company’s novel Synthetic Biotic
drug candidates at the 13th International Congress of Inborn
Errors of Metabolism (ICIEM), which is being held in Rio de Janeiro,
Brazil, September 5-8, 2017.
The data, generated in mouse and non-human primates, demonstrate that
Synlogic’s Synthetic Biotic medicines are active in the gastrointestinal
(GI) tract and are able to break down both dietary and systemic sources
of metabolites that build to toxic levels in patients with UCD, PKU and
MSUD.
“These data demonstrate that our Synthetic Biotic medicines can act from
the GI tract to potentially reduce the build-up of toxic metabolites
throughout the body in each of these disorders,” said Aoife Brennan,
M.B., B.Ch., Synlogic’s chief medical officer. “There is a huge need for
improved treatment options for many Inborn Errors of Metabolism (IEMs),
and we believe that orally administered living Synthetic Biotic
medicines could provide a promising option for patients.”
Presentation Details
Development of Genetically
Engineered E. coli Nissle Strains for the Treatment of Phenylketonuria
and Maple Syrup Urine Disease – Oral Presentation, Abstract number 248.
-
PKU, caused by a defect in phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) activity,
is characterized by the accumulation of systemic phenylalanine (Phe),
which can lead to severe neurological deficits unless patients are
placed on a strict low-Phe diet. SYN-PKU is an investigational
Synthetic Biotic medicine that can metabolize Phe into easily excreted
compounds, including hippurate, which is then excreted in the urine
and serves as a useful biomarker of SYN-PKU activity in mouse models
and non-human primates (NHP). In a mouse model of PKU challenged with
subcutaneous administration of Phe, oral dosing with SYN-PKU resulted
in significant reduction of Phe plasma levels compared to controls. In
studies in which NHPs were administered labeled Phe by feeding, the
data demonstrate that oral administration of SYN-PKU enabled a
significant decrease in blood Phe levels. Systemically delivering
labeled Phe to NHPs resulted in excretion of labeled hippurate in the
urine. These data suggest that systemic Phe recirculates in the GI
tract and is metabolized by SYN-PKU. These data will be used to design
the early phase clinical studies which are planned to start in 2018.
-
Other studies were performed using SYN-MSUD, an investigational
Synthetic Biotic candidate for the treatment of MSUD, a rare genetic
disorder associated with the inability to break down certain branch
chain amino acids (BCAAs). In a mouse model of MSUD challenged with a
high-protein diet, oral delivery of SYN-MSUD resulted in significantly
reduced plasma levels of the BCAA leucine. In addition, a reduction in
physical symptoms of disease and reduced levels of leucine in the
brains of these animals was observed with SYN-MSUD treatment as
compared with controls.
A Genetically Engineered E. coli Nissle to Prevent Hyperammonemia in
Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) – Poster Presentation, Abstract number 377.
-
Urea cycle disorders (UCDs) are a group of inherited diseases in which
the inability to efficiently convert waste nitrogen into urea leads to
the toxic accumulation of systemic ammonia. An in vitro study
demonstrated that SYNB1010 and SYNB1020, investigational Synthetic
Biotic candidates designed for the treatment of UCD, were able to
consume ammonia and produce a beneficial metabolite, arginine.
-
The systemic effects of SYNB1010 were also studied in a UCD mouse
model. The data demonstrated that orally administered SYNB1010
functioned in the GI tract and prevented systemic hyperammonemia
caused by a high-protein diet, significantly increasing survival of
these animals.
About SYNB1020 and SYNB1618
Earlier this year, Synlogic
initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers designed to
evaluate the safety and tolerability of its lead compound, SYNB1020, as
a potential treatment for UCD. Pending the success of this first study,
Synlogic plans to initiate two additional clinical trials with the
investigational candidate in symptomatic patients with urea cycle
disorders (UCD) or hepatic encephalopathy (HE), both conditions in which
patients experience elevated and toxic blood ammonia levels. In the
first half of 2018, the company also plans to initiate a clinical trial
with SYNB1618, a synthetic biotic medicine designed to treat
phenylketonuria (PKU), which is caused by defective metabolism of the
amino acid phenylalanine.
About Synthetic Biotic™ Medicines
Synlogic’s innovative new
class of Synthetic Biotic™ medicines leverages the tools and principles
of synthetic biology to genetically engineer probiotic microbes to
perform or deliver critical functions missing or damaged due to disease.
The company’s two lead programs target a group of rare metabolic
diseases – inborn errors of metabolism (IEM). Patients with these
diseases are born with a faulty gene, inhibiting the body’s ability to
break down commonly occurring by-products of digestion that then
accumulate to toxic levels and cause serious health consequences. When
delivered orally, these medicines can act from the gut to compensate for
the dysfunctional metabolic pathway and have a systemic effect.
Synthetic Biotic medicines are designed to clear toxic metabolites
associated with specific metabolic diseases and have the potential to
significantly improve symptoms of disease for affected patients.
About Synlogic™
Synlogic™ is pioneering the development of a
novel class of living Synthetic Biotic™ medicines based on its
proprietary drug discovery and development platform. Synlogic’s initial
pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare
genetic diseases, such as Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Phenylketonuria
(PKU). In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its
platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other
diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, and
cancer. Synlogic is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic
Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). For more
information, please visit synlogictx.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains
“forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and
uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than
statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding
strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue,
projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are
forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press
release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar
expressions and their variants, as they relate to Synlogic may identify
forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements,
include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of
Synlogic’s platform to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of
diseases including UCD, PKU and MSUD, the future clinical development of
SYNB1020 and its prospects as a potential treatment for hyperammonemia,
the future development of other product candidates, such as SYN-PKU and
SYN-MSUD and the approach Synlogic is taking to discover and develop
novel therapeutics using synthetic biology. Actual results could differ
materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a
result of various factors, including, the uncertainties inherent in the
preclinical development process, the ability of Synlogic to protect its
intellectual property rights and legislative, regulatory, political and
economic developments.