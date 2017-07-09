Humacyte Completes Patient Enrollment For Phase III Clinical Trial Of Human Acellular Vessel

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humacyte,
an innovator in biotechnology and regenerative medicine, announced today
that it has completed enrollment of 350 evaluable subjects for its Phase
III HUMANITY® study of HUMACYL®, Humacyte’s investigational human
acellular vessel (HAV). Conducted across 40 sites in the U.S., Europe
and Israel, this pivotal Phase III clinical trial evaluates the efficacy
and safety of the bioengineered blood vessel as a conduit for
hemodialysis in patients with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) requiring
renal replacement therapy and who are not candidates for fistula.
Humacyte expects 12-month post-implantation patient data from the study
to be available in late-2018. After analyzing this data, the company
plans to file a BLA to seek marketing authorization for HUMACYL. To
expedite the review process, Humacyte was
granted the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT)
designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) earlier
this year.
“We’ve achieved a very important milestone for our company by completing
enrollment of this pivotal trial. The HUMANITY trial evaluates the
potential of our bioengineered human acellular vessels to create a
longer-lasting, more durable vascular access compared to expanded
polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) for dialysis in patients with ESRD. With
the support of our clinical partners, patients, and employees, we’ve
accomplished this critical goal in one of the largest prospective
clinical studies conducted in the study of hemodialysis access,” said
Carrie S. Cox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Humacyte. “After
we collect the next 12 months of data in patients implanted with
HUMACYL, we plan to submit the application to gain the necessary
regulatory approvals to commercialize HUMACYL, and bring our innovation
to patients who need an alternative approach to vascular access.”
A key objective and a clinical endpoint of the Phase III study is to
compare the secondary patency of the HAV to that of ePTFE grafts, as a
conduit for hemodialysis. The study population includes patients
suffering with ESRD requiring hemodialysis, who are not candidates for
fistula but are suitable targets for implantation with an arteriovenous
(AV) prosthesis for dialysis access. Based on the Phase II clinical
study outcomes published in The
Lancet, Humacyte anticipates that HUMACYL will offer a safe and
effective alternative for vascular access that can become “the patient’s
own” over time. Results of this prospective, open-label, randomized,
two-arm, comparative study are planned to support an application for
marketing authorization of the vascular access conduit in the US,
Europe, and Israel. The company also expects to obtain data from this
study to determine whether the patency of HUMACYL, together with other
potential positive, long-term, clinical outcomes with use of the HAV,
may result in reduced health care costs in the care of hemodialysis
patients.
Humacyte announced
the commencement of the Phase III study of HUMACYL in May 2016. In
addition to this Phase III trial, Humacyte is developing and plans to
seek regulatory approval for additional clinical applications for its
HAV, and the company recently announced the commencement of a U.S.
Phase II clinical trial of the bioengineered vessel as a bypass
graft in patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The company is
also planning to develop future pipeline products that may improve
treatment outcomes for patients suffering from both vascular and
non-vascular diseases.
About Humacyte:
Humacyte, Inc., a privately held company founded by Dr. Laura E.
Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., in 2004, is a medical research, discovery and
development company with clinical and pre-clinical stage investigational
products. Humacyte is primarily focused on developing and
commercializing a proprietary novel technology based on human
tissue-based products for key applications in regenerative medicine and
vascular surgery. The company uses its innovative, proprietary platform
technology to engineer human, extracellular matrix-based tissues that
can be shaped into tubes, sheets, or particulate conformations, with
properties similar to native tissues. These are being developed for
potential use in many specific applications, with the goal to
significantly improve treatment outcomes for many patients, including
those with vascular disease and those requiring hemodialysis. The
company’s proprietary technologies are designed to create off-the-shelf
products that, once approved, can be utilized in any appropriate
patient. The company web site is www.humacyte.com.
