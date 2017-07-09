Exelixis (EXEL) Debuts New Mission-Driven Corporate Branding That Supports Upcoming Milestones And Growth Strategy

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) today introduced new corporate branding aligned with its mission, growth strategy and commitment to bring best-in-class oncology medicines to market that give patients and their families hope for the future.

The new branding elements include a redesigned logo crafted as a wordmark with an extractable symbol that will become emblematic of Exelixis, as well as the revised corporate tagline, Resilience. Results. Remission. Collectively, the new corporate branding celebrates the company’s unwavering perseverance to deliver results, and its aspirational commitments to the diverse audiences it serves, including patients, caregivers, members of the clinical oncology community, and shareholders. As part of its rebranding, Exelixis also announced the launch of its new website at www.exelixis.com.

“Exelixis is on a mission to help cancer patients recover stronger and live longer,” said Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Exelixis. “This mission, embodied by our new corporate branding, provides us with a clear direction and fresh identity that express the essence of our company and the spirit of our employees, our most important asset, whose passion and drive for results have helped bring new hope to people living with cancer.”

A key part of Exelixis’ business strategy is to form strategic collaborations with oncology researchers and industry partners to maximize the broad clinical potential of its approved cancer treatments, as well as the company’s experimental molecules, both alone and in combination with other therapeutic agents.

“Building on the momentum of the CABOMETYX® launch in advanced RCC, we’re at a critical juncture as we prepare for important upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones for cabozantinib and cobimetinib, along with pipeline expansion efforts to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines,” continued Dr. Morrissey. “Now is the time to articulate and align the Exelixis brand with our business strategy as we work to advance our clinical and commercial opportunities.”

“As a company, we bring passion, resilience and unrelenting execution to our work,” said Susan Hubbard, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Investor Relations at Exelixis. “The new corporate branding highlights these defining strengths, and pays homage to the science and spirit that has enabled our team to consistently deliver results throughout our history, even in the face of adversity. It’s these qualities that will drive this next growth phase, during which the Exelixis team will have the opportunity to help even more patients with cancer.”

About Exelixis

Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model genetic systems, we established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for our continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. We discovered our lead compounds, cabozantinib and cobimetinib, and advanced them into clinical development before entering into partnerships with leading biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to bring them to patients globally. With growing revenues from the three resulting commercialized products – CABOMETYX®, COMETRIQ®, and COTELLIC® – we are reinvesting in our business to maximize the potential of our pipeline, which we intend to supplement with targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery, all to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger and live longer. For more information about Exelixis, please visit www.exelixis.com or follow @ExelixisInc on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to: the depth and strength of Exelixis’ corporate commitments, for example, its commitment to bringing best-in-class oncology medicines to market that give patients and their families hope for the future; bringing new hope to cancer patients and helping them to recover stronger and live longer; the potential label expansion of CABOMETYX as a treatment for previously untreated patients with advanced RCC; Exelixis’ pipeline expansion efforts to deliver the next generation of Exelixis proprietary medicines through targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery; growing revenues from CABOMETYX, COMETRIQ, and COTELLIC; and the potential for Exelixis’ pipeline. Words such as “mission,” “strategy,” “commitment,” “future,” “potential,” “next,” “will,” or other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Exelixis’ current plans, assumptions, beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: Exelixis’ ability to further develop its current products both alone and in combination with other therapies and successfully achieve additional regulatory approval of new indications for its current products; Exelixis’ ability to discover or acquire rights to new products, develop them successfully and ultimately obtain regulatory approval; market acceptance of CABOMETYX, COMETRIQ, and COTELLIC and the availability of coverage and reimbursement for these products; the risk that unanticipated developments could adversely affect the commercialization of CABOMETYX, COMETRIQ, and COTELLIC; Exelixis’ dependence on its relationship with its collaboration partners, including, the level of their investment in the resources necessary to successfully commercialize cabozantinib and cobimetinib in the territories where they are approved; risks and uncertainties related to regulatory review and approval processes and Exelixis’ compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements; risks related to the potential failure of cabozantinib and cobimetinib, both alone and in combination with other therapies, to demonstrate safety and efficacy in clinical testing; the level of costs associated with Exelixis’ commercialization, research and development and other activities; Exelixis’ dependence on third-party vendors; Exelixis’ ability to protect the company’s intellectual property rights; market competition; changes in economic and business conditions, and other factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Exelixis’ quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 2, 2017, and in Exelixis’ future filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Exelixis expressly disclaims any duty, obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Exelixis’ expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Exelixis, the Exelixis logo, CABOMETYX, COMETRIQ and COTELLIC are registered U.S. trademarks.