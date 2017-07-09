Exelixis (EXEL) Debuts New Mission-Driven Corporate Branding That Supports Upcoming Milestones And Growth Strategy

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exelixis,
Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) today introduced new corporate branding aligned
with its mission, growth strategy and commitment to bring best-in-class
oncology medicines to market that give patients and their families hope
for the future.
The new branding elements include a redesigned logo crafted as a
wordmark with an extractable symbol that will become emblematic of
Exelixis, as well as the revised corporate tagline, Resilience.
Results. Remission. Collectively, the new corporate branding
celebrates the company’s unwavering perseverance to deliver results, and
its aspirational commitments to the diverse audiences it serves,
including patients, caregivers, members of the clinical oncology
community, and shareholders. As part of its rebranding, Exelixis also
announced the launch of its new website at www.exelixis.com.
“Exelixis is on a mission to help cancer patients recover stronger and
live longer,” said Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., President and Chief
Executive Officer of Exelixis. “This mission, embodied by our new
corporate branding, provides us with a clear direction and fresh
identity that express the essence of our company and the spirit of our
employees, our most important asset, whose passion and drive for results
have helped bring new hope to people living with cancer.”
A key part of Exelixis’ business strategy is to form strategic
collaborations with oncology researchers and industry partners to
maximize the broad clinical potential of its approved cancer treatments,
as well as the company’s experimental molecules, both alone and in
combination with other therapeutic agents.
“Building on the momentum of the CABOMETYX® launch in
advanced RCC, we’re at a critical juncture as we prepare for important
upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones for cabozantinib and
cobimetinib, along with pipeline expansion efforts to deliver the next
generation of Exelixis medicines,” continued Dr. Morrissey. “Now is the
time to articulate and align the Exelixis brand with our business
strategy as we work to advance our clinical and commercial
opportunities.”
“As a company, we bring passion, resilience and unrelenting execution to
our work,” said Susan Hubbard, Executive Vice President of Public
Affairs and Investor Relations at Exelixis. “The new corporate branding
highlights these defining strengths, and pays homage to the science and
spirit that has enabled our team to consistently deliver results
throughout our history, even in the face of adversity. It’s these
qualities that will drive this next growth phase, during which the
Exelixis team will have the opportunity to help even more patients with
cancer.”
About Exelixis
Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) is a commercially
successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to
accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new
medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model
genetic systems, we established a broad drug discovery and development
platform that has served as the foundation for our continued efforts to
bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. We discovered our lead
compounds, cabozantinib and cobimetinib, and advanced them into clinical
development before entering into partnerships with leading
biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to bring them to patients
globally. With growing revenues from the three resulting commercialized
products – CABOMETYX®, COMETRIQ®, and COTELLIC®
– we are reinvesting in our business to maximize the potential of our
pipeline, which we intend to supplement with targeted business
development activities and internal drug discovery, all to deliver the
next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger
and live longer. For more information about Exelixis, please visit www.exelixis.com
or follow @ExelixisInc on Twitter.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including,
without limitation, statements related to: the depth and strength of
Exelixis’ corporate commitments, for example, its commitment to bringing
best-in-class oncology medicines to market that give patients and their
families hope for the future; bringing new hope to cancer patients and
helping them to recover stronger and live longer; the potential label
expansion of CABOMETYX as a treatment for previously untreated patients
with advanced RCC; Exelixis’ pipeline expansion efforts to deliver the
next generation of Exelixis proprietary medicines through targeted
business development activities and internal drug discovery; growing
revenues from CABOMETYX, COMETRIQ, and COTELLIC; and the potential for
Exelixis’ pipeline. Words such as “mission,” “strategy,” “commitment,”
“future,” “potential,” “next,” “will,” or other similar expressions
identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does
not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. In
addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or
other characterizations of future events or circumstances are
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based
upon Exelixis’ current plans, assumptions, beliefs, expectations,
estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ
materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a
result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without
limitation: Exelixis’ ability to further develop its current products
both alone and in combination with other therapies and successfully
achieve additional regulatory approval of new indications for its
current products; Exelixis’ ability to discover or acquire rights to new
products, develop them successfully and ultimately obtain regulatory
approval; market acceptance of CABOMETYX, COMETRIQ, and COTELLIC and the
availability of coverage and reimbursement for these products; the risk
that unanticipated developments could adversely affect the
commercialization of CABOMETYX, COMETRIQ, and COTELLIC; Exelixis’
dependence on its relationship with its collaboration partners,
including, the level of their investment in the resources necessary to
successfully commercialize cabozantinib and cobimetinib in the
territories where they are approved; risks and uncertainties related to
regulatory review and approval processes and Exelixis’ compliance with
applicable legal and regulatory requirements; risks related to the
potential failure of cabozantinib and cobimetinib, both alone and in
combination with other therapies, to demonstrate safety and efficacy in
clinical testing; the level of costs associated with Exelixis’
commercialization, research and development and other activities;
Exelixis’ dependence on third-party vendors; Exelixis’ ability to
protect the company’s intellectual property rights; market competition;
changes in economic and business conditions, and other factors discussed
under the caption “Risk Factors” in Exelixis’ quarterly report on Form
10-Q filed with the SEC on August 2, 2017, and in Exelixis’ future
filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this press
release speak only as of the date of this press release. Exelixis
expressly disclaims any duty, obligation or undertaking to release
publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements
contained herein to reflect any change in Exelixis’ expectations with
regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on
which any such statements are based.
Exelixis, the Exelixis logo, CABOMETYX, COMETRIQ and COTELLIC are
registered U.S. trademarks.