SPR Therapeutics Promotes Dr. Joseph Boggs To SVP Of Research And Development

CLEVELAND, Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR® Therapeutics, LLC (SPR), a private medical device company that has developed a novel, evidence-based neurostimulation platform for chronic and acute pain, announced today the promotion of Joseph (Josh) Boggs, Ph.D., to Senior Vice President of Research and Development (R&D). Dr. Boggs has significant leadership experience in R&D and is widely recognized as one of the leading scientists and experts in the field of peripheral nerve stimulation for pain management. He is currently serving a second term on The Department of Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee on Prosthetics and Special Disabilities Programs, reporting to the Secretary of the VA, where he provides guidance on the research and development of rehabilitation technology, services and programs that serve Veterans with serious incapacities.



“Josh has led and made significant contributions to our R&D efforts, resulting in multiple patents and publications, FDA clearance of our SPRINT® Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) System and significant non-dilutive federal grant and contract funding,” said Maria Bennett, SPR Founder, President and CEO. “Josh played a pivotal role in developing SPRINT as a less-invasive and more user-friendly approach to treating pain. He leveraged his biomedical engineering education and Med-tech industry experience to translate SPR’s research to the SPRINT PNS System, a game-changing, commercially-available product for the relief of chronic and acute pain.”

SPRINT was specifically designed to preferentially activate target nerve fibers, delivering sustained, significant pain relief without opioids, permanent implants or tissue destruction. The System includes a proprietary threadlike lead and a small, wearable stimulator. The lead is placed percutaneously, or through the skin, and connects to the stimulator, which activates peripheral nerves to achieve pain relief.

In his continued role at SPR, Dr. Boggs will lead the R&D team to publish clinical data from future clinical trials in new pain indications, ensure the SPRINT PNS System stays on the cutting edge of technology, and continue to protect SPR’s inventions with new patents.

For nearly two decades, Dr. Boggs has developed patented technologies with competitive advantages to deliver safe and effective therapies to fill unmet clinical needs. Throughout his career, he has conducted research at Duke University and Case Western Reserve University focused on developing innovative and minimally-invasive PNS technology for the relief of chronic and acute conditions.

Dr. Boggs has designed, directed and executed preclinical and clinical trials of medical devices that deliver therapeutic neuromodulation. He has several peer-reviewed publications in addition to more than 100 patents and patent applications.

Dr. Boggs received a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Virginia and earned his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Biomedical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University.

