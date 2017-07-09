InfraWare Awarded US Patent For Speech Recognition Technology

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- InfraWare, Inc., one of the fastest-growing documentation technology companies, today announced from their Springfield, Massachusetts office that they were awarded a patent on July 18, 2017, #US 9,711,147 B2, by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent name is: System And Method For Analyzing Verbal Records of Dictation Using Extracted Verbal And Phonetic Features.

"The patent covers our system to improve raw speech recognition output by introducing punctuation, capitalization, medication lists, numbered lists and section headings," explained Nick Mahurin, CEO and one of the researchers. In addition, it also covers automatically enrolling a speaker and assigning an eligibility grade. This grade can be used to affect work-flow routing both automatically and at the discretion of an administrator.

The company's primary use of this technology is to accelerate the creation of documentation records. In health care, that comes from physician dictation. Narrative documentation is essential to telling a patient's health story. Physicians do not dictate formatting, and they rarely dictate punctuation - both of which are important for quality records. The intellectual property (IP) involved in this patent forms part of InfraWare's service known as the First Draft Dictation Recognition Service. As the name implies, this recognition engine was built from the ground up to specialize in health care.

InfraWare's software platform helps pull time and cost out of the capture of documentation. Physicians dictate the details of patient encounters to capture documentation in an efficient manner. Historically, medical transcriptionists listened to such dictation and typed what they heard. In the InfraWare model, back-end speech recognition is performed to generate a First Draft. The medical transcriptionist becomes an editor as they can listen to the audio and correct a rough draft in much less time. Naturally, the better the draft, the faster the process. The company's punctuation and formatting technology helps contribute needed content that does not come from simply recognizing the words dictated, thereby saving additional time.

About InfraWare

Founded in 2003, InfraWare has more than a decade of innovation in healthcare documentation technology. The company also sponsored the Health Story Project (HSP) and provided executive committee leadership to ensure that the rich narrative of patient encounters is captured in the patient's electronic medical record during the move to structured data to support Meaningful Use (MU/MACRA). HSP developed Consolidated CDA a streamlined set of templates using common components so that files could easily be shared between EMR systems and service providers. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) included Consolidated CDA in MU Stage 2 (MU2) rules for certified EMRs. Today, the suite of InfraWare products and services support Consolidated CDA to empower clinicians to dictate encounters to save time and provide better care and documentation by relying on our ASR software and medical language specialists to handle the documentation.

In 2017, InfraWare expanded both in size and industries served by acquiring Catuogno Court Reporting and StenTel Transcription, Inc. Today, the company applies its technology to court reporting, legal and insurance services as well as medical.

