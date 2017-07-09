Alcami To Establish Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Center Of Excellence In Germantown, Wisconsin

GERMANTOWN, Wis., Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation, a leading provider of custom development and manufacturing services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, today announces the formation of a Center of Excellence at its world-class active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) development and manufacturing facility in Germantown, Wisconsin.

"The establishment of a Center of Excellence for API development, scale-up and commercialization in Germantown, coupled with our extensive regulatory expertise greatly strengthens the foundation of our business and allows innovators to execute all parts of API development and manufacturing in one U.S.-based location to support their launch," said Dr. Stephan Kutzer, CEO, President and Chairman of Alcami Corporation. "We are excited to expand our capabilities and fuel the growth and success of Alcami while simultaneously upholding the commitment to our customers to deliver seamless, efficient end-to-end small molecule services."

Demand for Alcami's end-to-end offering contributed significantly to the company's strategic decision to expand. End-to-end projects have grown to become a significant part of our project portfolio since the program's inception in March of 2016, representing 10 percent of its total business. Approximately 62 percent of those projects originate from the Germantown site.

"The Germantown API Center of Excellence will provide an exceptional platform to further advance our differentiating approach to control strategy at each phase of the development process through a series of investments targeted at infrastructure, work force, tools and technology," stated Ted Dolan, Alcami's Chief Operating Officer. "Upon completion, the Center of Excellence will provide a comprehensive single service source for clients seeking to accelerate drug substance and product development, quantify and manage risk, design, scale-up and commercialize manufacturing processes designed for quality."

Previously announced capability extensions in Controlled Substances and Highly Potent API (HPAPI) will also be serviced by the Center of Excellence. In June of 2017, the company received Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Bulk Manufacturer registration to complement its previous Analytical and Researcher registration. HPAPI capability implementation is in its final phase with two cGMP state-of-the-art production suites equipped with engineering controls designed to meet the established Occupational Exposure Limit (OEL) of minimally 0.03 g/m3 (SafeBridge® Category 3). The company initiated process development for its first HPAPI program in Q2 2017 and will begin manufacturing in Q4 2017 with a pipeline of programs to follow.

Alcami is a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in North Carolina, with executive offices in Durham and Wilmington. With over 1,000 employees operating at seven sites globally, Alcami provides customizable and innovative services to small and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies by offering individualized and integrated services across multiple areas. We connect our clients with innovative solutions for API development and manufacturing, solid-state chemistry, formulation development, analytical development and testing services, clinical and commercial finished dosage form manufacturing (oral solid dose and parenteral), packaging, and stability services. For more information, please visit www.alcaminow.com.

