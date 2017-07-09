 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results



9/7/2017 7:12:55 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global research and learning company, today announced results for the first quarter ending July 31, 2017.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue increased 2% to $411 million; +1% at constant currency
  • Adjusted EPS increased 9% to $0.59 per share; -5% at constant currency
  • Operational excellence initiatives resulted in $29 million of restructuring and related charges, expected to yield $45 million in gross run-rate savings beginning in fiscal 2019
  • Free Cash Flow less Product Development spending improved by $48 million
  • Quarterly dividend increased for 24th consecutive year to $0.32 per share

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 