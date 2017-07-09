John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global research and
learning company, today announced results for the first quarter ending
July 31, 2017.
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Revenue increased 2% to $411 million; +1% at constant currency
-
Adjusted EPS increased 9% to $0.59 per share; -5% at constant currency
-
Operational excellence initiatives resulted in $29 million of
restructuring and related charges, expected to yield $45 million in
gross run-rate savings beginning in fiscal 2019
-
Free Cash Flow less Product Development spending improved by $48
million
-
Quarterly dividend increased for 24th consecutive year to
$0.32 per share