Kymeta Announces Formation Of KALO Business Unit In Preparation For Services Launch

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redmond, Washington-based Kymeta announced on August 30, 2017, the
formation of Kymeta’s KALO Business Unit (BU) in preparation
for the launch of commercial availability of the service.
Kymeta—the company delivering on the promise of global, mobile
connectivity—and Intelsat S.A.—operator of the world’s first Globalized
Network—joined forces in Q1 2017 to offer a new, groundbreaking,
satellite service offering that is both easy to use and easy to buy. The
KALO high-throughput access service is used with fully
integrated KyWay™ terminals and mTennau7 antenna
subsystem modules (ASMs) to provide reliable wireless mobile
connectivity. The service leverages the IntelsatOne Flex managed
services platform, and will soon commercially offer a radical
by-the-gigabyte pricing plan under the management of the KALO BU.
Dushyant Sukhija, Kymeta’s newly appointed Senior Vice President and
General Manager of the KALO BU, who joined Kymeta’s executive leadership
team in July 2017, will lead the KALO BU and the upcoming launch of the
service. Sukhija, author of the bestselling leadership book “The
Cisco Way” and an ex-Cisco executive who helped Cisco Services grow
to an $11.4B annual run rate, brings more than 30 years of experience in
business and technology leadership to the KALO BU.
At present, reports from InternetLiveStats.com and OpenSignal.com
respectively indicate that 60 percent of people on Earth do not have
access to sufficient internet communication networks, and more than 32
percent do not have access to wireless LTE coverage. The upcoming launch
of the KALO access service, later this year, will one day make it
possible for people to take the world with them, anywhere they go.
“I’m excited to work with our partner, Intelsat, to build a global
communication and internet service solution,” said Sukhija. “Having
worked with numerous communications companies, that spanned 142
countries, over 65 telecommunications service providers, and more than
1.9 billion subscribers while I was at Cisco, I know the complexities of
a solution like this. Doing this with a global network that brings
high-throughput internet access to a multitude of mobile platforms will
dramatically expand the reach of satellite communications, while
simplifying the buying process for everyone.”
The highly anticipated KALO satellite service will disrupt the
communications industry by making satellite services easy to buy and
use. “Satellite services today are expensive and difficult to buy,” said
Sukhija. “Current satellite services customers often must predict their
usage in advance. Imagine having to know exactly where you will be using
your phone and how much data you will use three, six or even 36 months
from now. With KALO internet access services, we’re focused on taking
the guesswork out of purchasing satellite services, and making it as
easy as purchasing a cell phone data plan.”
Kymeta aims to make KALO services available to every industry, and is
especially focused on offering mobile connectivity applications for
industries on the move, including buses, airplanes, maritime vessels,
trains and automobiles, as well as remote fixed applications and IoT.
These industries have traditionally been difficult to connect due to the
footprint, bulk and weight of traditional satellite dishes.
“Combining Kymeta’s disruptive flat panel antennas and terminals with
our unique global, mobile internet services will make connectivity
possible where it has never been before,” said Dr. Nathan Kundtz,
President and CEO of Kymeta. “Kymeta aims to make mobile communications
accessible and uncomplicated. Dushyant brings a wealth of services and
communications industry experience to Kymeta that will help make our
vision a reality. Ultimately, we want global, mobile internet access to
be as easy as delivering a pizza. All you need is our antenna that is
like a pizza box that delivers the internet. You can put it on anything
that moves, even in the most remote locations, and it provides access to
the internet. The entire Kymeta team looks forward to working with
Dushyant to make mobile communications, on a global basis, simple for
everyone.”
KALO services will be commercially available later this year.
