EndoGastric Solutions Announces The Presentation Of 4 Year TEMPO Data Confirming Long-Term Control Of Chronic GERD Symptoms With TIF Procedure

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EndoGastric® Solutions (EGS), a leader in incisionless procedural
therapy for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), today announced the
presentation of four-year follow-up data from TEMPO (TIF®
EsophyX vs Medical
PPI Open
Label), a prospective, randomized, multicenter clinical study confirming
long-term control of chronic GERD symptoms after a Transoral
Incisionless Fundoplication (TIF®) 2.0 procedure.
During the study trial, sixty-three patients who suffered from chronic
GERD symptoms were randomized to either undergo TIF 2.0 procedure (n=40)
using the EsophyX device or take proton pump inhibitor (PPI) therapy
(n=23); all remaining PPI patients (n=21) elected to cross over and
receive TIF procedures six months after the start of the study.
All primary endpoints of the study were met with 89 percent of patients
reporting the elimination of regurgitation and 87 percent of patients
reporting elimination of all atypical symptoms at four years
post-procedure.
Dr. Karim S. Trad, Clinical Professor of Surgery at George Washington
University School of Medicine and principal investigator, will present
the study data on September 7 at 2:00 PM PST as part of the Minimally
Invasive Surgery Week 2017, Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons (SLS)
2017 Annual meeting at the Hilton Union Square Hotel in San Francisco,
California.
“This new four-year analysis represents an important clinical milestone
for patients who no longer benefit from PPI therapy and are seeking
lasting relief from chronic GERD symptoms,” said Dr. Trad. “The results
of this comprehensive study confirm the endoscopic TIF 2.0 procedure as
a durable alternative to PPIs and more invasive anti-reflux surgery
operations.”
“The recent data from this multi-center study reaffirms the existing
clinical evidence that supports the TIF 2.0 procedure as an effective
long-term treatment option for patients who suffer from GERD symptoms
despite the use of PPIs,” said Skip Baldino, President and CEO of
EndoGastric Solutions. “Many thanks to Dr. Trad and the other
investigators for their continued contributions to improve long-term
patient outcomes.”
About GERD
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a chronic condition in which
the gastroesophageal valve (GEV) allows gastric contents to reflux (wash
backwards) into the esophagus, causing heartburn and possible injury to
the esophageal lining. In the U.S., GERD is the most common
gastrointestinal-related diagnosis physicians make during clinical
visits. Pain and discomfort from acid reflux impact more than 80 million
Americans at least once a month according to estimates. The first
treatment recommendations for GERD patients is to make lifestyle changes
(e.g., diet, scheduled eating times and sleeping positions). Patients
are instructed to take prescription medications; unfortunately, it is a
common practice to increase medication doses and, over time, become
dependent on these medications to control symptoms. A variety of other
health complications are linked to the long-term, maximum-dose usage of
prescription medications.
About Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication (TIF®) procedure for
reflux
Performed without the need for external incisions through the skin, the
TIF procedure offers patients who require an anatomical repair an
effective treatment option to correct the underlying cause of GERD. Most
patients stopped using daily medications to control symptoms and had
their esophageal inflammation (esophagitis) eliminated up to three years
after the TIF procedure based on studies.
There are more than 20,000 TIF patients treated worldwide
since the EsophyX® device launched. In the past ten years, over 60
centers published more than 80 peer-reviewed papers.
These studies document consistent outcomes on over 1,300 unique study
patients. For more information, visit www.GERDHelp.com.
About EsophyX® technology
The EsophyX technology is used to reconstruct the gastroesophageal valve
(GEV) and restore its function as a barrier, preventing stomach acids
refluxing back into the esophagus. The device is inserted through the
patient’s mouth with direct visual guidance from an endoscope. The U.S.
Food and Drug Administration cleared the original EsophyX device in
2007. EndoGastric Solutions® launched the third generation EsophyX
device, the EsophyX Z model, in 2015. The evolving EsophyX technology
now enables surgeons and gastroenterologists to use a wider selection of
endoscopes to treat the underlying anatomical cause of GERD. These
options include low profile and larger high-definition models.
Indications
The EsophyX device with SerosaFuse® fasteners and accessories are
indicated for use in transoral tissue approximation, full thickness
plication and ligation in the gastrointestinal tract. They are indicated
for the treatment of symptomatic chronic GERD in patients who require
and respond to pharmacological therapy. The device is also indicated to
narrow the gastroesophageal junction, and reduce hiatal hernia = 2cm in
size in patients with symptomatic chronic GERD. Patients with hiatal
hernias larger than 2cm may be included, when a laparoscopic hiatal
hernia repair reduces the hernia to 2cm or less.
About EndoGastric Solutions®
Based in Redmond, WA, EndoGastric Solutions, Inc. (www.endogastricsolutions.com),
is a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative,
evidence-based, incisionless surgical technology for the treatment of
GERD. EGS has combined the most advanced concepts in gastroenterology
and surgery to develop the Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication (TIF®)
2.0 procedure—a minimally invasive solution that addresses a significant
