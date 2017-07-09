Checkmate -214 Study Evaluating Opdivo In Combination With Yervoy Stopped Early For Demonstrating Overall Survival Benefit In Patients With Previously Untreated Advanced Or Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma

Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) showed superior
overall survival versus current standard of care sunitinib in
intermediate- and poor-risk patients, a co-primary endpoint
The combination of Opdivo and Yervoy also met
the secondary endpoint of improved overall survival in all randomized
patients
PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) announced today that a Phase 3 study
evaluating Opdivo plus Yervoy in patients with previously
untreated advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) met its
co-primary endpoint, demonstrating superior overall survival (OS)
compared to sunitinib in intermediate- and poor-risk patients. The
combination also met a secondary endpoint of improved OS versus
sunitinib in all randomized patients. Based on a planned interim
analysis, an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) has recommended
that the trial be stopped early.
“This overall survival result from CheckMate -214 highlights the
potential of the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy to
provide a new treatment option for first-line advanced renal cell
carcinoma patients for whom there is a considerable unmet need,” said
Vicki Goodman, M.D., head of new asset development, Bristol-Myers
Squibb. “The company looks forward to sharing the full results with
regulatory authorities and will incorporate these data into the planned
European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress presentation later
this week.”