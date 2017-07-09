Boehringer Ingelheim And Gubra Collaborate To Develop Next Generation Obesity Treatments

INGELHEIM, Germany & HØRSHOLM, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boehringer Ingelheim and Gubra announce a collaboration and license
agreement for the development of novel peptide compounds to treat
obesity. The collaboration will bring together Gubra’s expertise in the
design, synthesis, characterization and in in vivo testing of
therapeutic peptides with Boehringer Ingelheim’s expertise in the
development of innovative medicines for patients with cardiometabolic
disease. It further expands and complements Boehringer Ingelheim’s
comprehensive research and development portfolio in cardiometabolic
diseases, one of the company’s core focus areas.
Excessive weight and obesity are amongst the leading risk factors for
heart disease, ischemic stroke, liver diseases and type 2 diabetes as
well as for a number of cancers. The worldwide prevalence of obesity
(BMI =30 kg/m2) has nearly doubled between 1980 and 2008.
More than half a billion adults worldwide (10% of men and 14% of women)
were obese in 2008 and at least 2.8 million people die each year as a
result of being overweight or obese.1 There are insufficient
treatment options available, resulting in a high unmet medical need for
safe and effective treatments that achieve significant weight loss.
The joint research and development program between Boehringer Ingelheim
and Gubra aims to identify novel peptidic compounds which are able to
regulate food intake. It complements other ongoing Boehringer Ingelheim
research and development programs, including the dual acting
glucagon/GLP-1 agonist and the long-acting amylin analog development
programs conducted in collaboration with Zealand Pharma A/S, Copenhagen,
Denmark.2
“We look forward to working with Gubra to bring breakthrough treatments
for obesity,” said Clive R. Wood, Ph.D., Corporate Senior Vice President
Discovery Research at Boehringer Ingelheim. “It underscores our
holistic, patient centric research strategy in metabolic diseases, which
addresses not only obesity but also diabetes and non-alcoholic
steatohepatitis as well as complications like diabetic nephropathy and
diabetic retinopathy“.
Boehringer Ingelheim aspires to advance the treatment of cardiometabolic
disease and has built a broad portfolio of marketed products for
thromboembolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, acute stroke and myocardial
infarction, hypertension and cardio-renal risk reduction. With its broad
research and development approach in cardiometabolic disease, the
company aims to develop the next generation of medical innovations in
this therapeutic area to positively transform the lives of people with
cardiometabolic disease and deliver high value for health care systems.
Henrik Blou, CEO of Gubra ApS said, “We are extremely pleased to enter
this collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim,
which is yet another proof of the quality of our longstanding work in
the metabolic space”. And he adds, “it is truly a pleasure to be able to
work with Boehringer Ingelheim on this important project and it enables
us to utilize our very broad range of research, discovery and
development capabilities for the benefit of the large number of patients
suffering from this condition”.
