Sandra Cole Appointed Vice President And Chief Compliance Officer For Opko Health (OPK)'s BioReference Laboratories

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BioReference Laboratories, one of the nation's largest, full-service clinical diagnostic laboratories, today formally announced the appointment of Sandra Cole as Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer. Ms. Cole, who brings more than 20 years of experience to her new post, previously served as the company's Compliance and Privacy Officer.

"At BioReference, the tenets of corporate integrity and ethics are at the core of everything we do, and there is simply no one better or more qualified to lead our compliance efforts than Sandra Cole," said Gregory Henderson, MD, PhD, President of BioReference Laboratories. "We look forward to working with Sandra and her staff on their comprehensive efforts not just for our staff, but for our clients and their patients."

As VP and CCO, Ms. Cole will oversee a department responsible for a company-wide restructuring of compliance and privacy programs, along with core compliance processes, including those related to risk assessments, metrics, analytics, and corporate policy. Ms. Cole is well-versed in ethics, regulatory and compliance requirements, fraud, foreign and corrupt practices, with extensive experience developing and implementing effective compliance programs within the healthcare and financial industries, with a focus on publicly held institutions and mergers and acquisitions. Previously, Ms. Cole held leadership roles at MD-Online, EEI Certified Public Accounting, Cornerstone, Commodities Corporation (a subsidiary of Goldman Sachs), and Merrill Lynch; in addition, she has completed the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Compliance Academy.

"Integrity is a critically important part of an organization's culture, and I'm excited to be part of an organization and a leadership team that focuses not just on integrity, but quality of service as well," said Ms. Cole. "I look forward to leading BioReference's compliance program to further enhance our culture and reputation, on the path to building a stronger business."

Ms. Cole holds an MBA from North Central University. She is CHC-certified in healthcare compliance, and CPC-certified in medical coding.

About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

BioReference Laboratories is one of the largest and fastest growing full-service diagnostic laboratories in the world, providing clinical testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long-term care facilities and employers while also advancing drug discovery and development with disease foundations, academic and pharmaceutical partners. BioReference's comprehensive testing capabilities and expertise spans molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, women's health, oncology and rare disease genetics. For more information, visit www.bioreference.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandra-cole-appointed-vice-president-and-chief-compliance-officer-for-opkos-bioreference-laboratories-300515027.html

SOURCE BioReference Laboratories