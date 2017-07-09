Antidote Raises $11M In Funding Round Led By Merck Global Health Innovation Fund

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Antidote Technologies Ltd (“Antidote”), the clinical trial matching
platform that currently reaches millions of patients in more than 180
online communities, today announced it has entered into an agreement for
an $11M funding round led by Merck Global Health Innovation Fund (GHI),
joined by existing investors Smedvig Capital and Octopus Ventures,
conditional upon certain regulatory clearances being obtained, and is
expected be finalised later this year. This new round of funding, which
brings the total investment in Antidote to date up to $26M, will
accelerate the development of new capabilities for its trial matching
platform, including precision medicine and EHR-matching, as well as
further global expansion.
Eighty percent of clinical trials are delayed or closed due to a lack of
patients taking part. Antidote is a digital health company on a mission
to solve this critical problem by transforming the way patients and
researchers connect. With clinical and AI expertise, Antidote has
created MatchTM, a clinical trial matching platform that now
serves more than 180 leading patient communities such as JDRF,
Lung
Cancer Alliance, and Healthline
- bringing new studies to millions of patients every month. Patients
answer simple questions about their health, and the platform provides
matching studies in their neighborhood.
“We are excited to back Antidote given the company’s focus on solving
the critical issue of matching patients with the right clinical trials,”
said Francesca Wuttke, Managing Director at Merck GHI. “We think the
Antidote approach fits well with our focus on investing in companies
that play a critical role in the new digital clinical trial management
ecosystem.”
Antidote Match is based on generating structured eligibility criteria,
proprietary algorithms, and machine learning. To date, the company has
made 14,000 clinical trials matchable and plans to reach full coverage
of US trials next year with enhanced capabilities, such as matching
cancer patients to studies using mutation-level data. Notably, the
company is already a participant in the Cancer
Moonshot project.
“We are looking to unleash progress by backing entrepreneurs who dare to
go big and create change,” said Malcolm Ferguson, Principal at Octopus
Ventures. “We have had the privilege of working with Pablo Graiver and
the Antidote team since 2013, and we’ve seen the business evolve into a
leading player in the clinical trial patient recruitment space through
their innovative platform technology. We are excited to have Merck GHI
join us on this journey, and we are happy to continue to support
Antidote in this next phase of growth.”
This year, Antidote has made its clinical trial matching platform
accessible to the pharmaceutical industry with Match APITM, a
web and mobile app layer that allows any organization to match patients
to their portfolio or program of trials and build insights. The company
is also piloting Antidote BaseTM (Beta), a SaaS offering that
enables research sites to invite local, engaged patients to participate
in their studies.
“Since its last round of funding, Antidote has successfully implemented
its platform and grown significantly in the UK and the US,” said Jordan
Mayo, Advisor and member of the Investment Committee at Smedvig Capital.
“We are confident the company will continue to expand, providing benefit
to trial sponsors, patient organizations, and patients alike.”
“We couldn't wish for a better endorsement of Antidote’s high-scale
ecosystem approach to patient engagement than this round led by Merck
GHI, a fund that has a deep understanding of the problem we are
solving,” said Pablo Graiver, Founder and CEO of Antidote. “We are also
grateful for the continued support from Octopus Ventures and Smedvig
Capital. Antidote is excited to embark on the next stage of transforming
medical research to deliver new treatments faster to the people who need
them.”
Graiver will be representing Antidote and sharing the company’s latest
news as a speaker at the DPharm: Disruptive Innovations to Advance
Clinical Trials meeting today and tomorrow in Boston. For more
information, visit https://www.antidote.me/info/dpharm2017.
About Antidote
Antidote is a digital health company on a mission to accelerate the
breakthroughs of new treatments by bridging the gap between medical
research and the people who need it. In a world where 80% of clinical
trials are delayed or closed due to lack of participants, Antidote use
cutting-edge technology to match the right patients with the right
trials. Antidote MatchTM, the company’s unique trial matching
engine, currently powers clinical trial search for more than 180 patient
communities and health portals — bringing clinical trial awareness,
matching, and access to millions of patients a month. Antidote,
previously known as TrialReach, is based in the US and UK. For more
information, visit www.antidote.me.