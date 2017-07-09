Alnylam (ALNY) Provides Pipeline Update On Fitusiran And Givosiran Investigational RNAi Therapeutic Programs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY), the leading RNAi
therapeutics company, announced today an update on the company's
fitusiran and givosiran investigational RNAi therapeutic programs. With
fitusiran, an RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of
hemophilia A and B with or without inhibitors, Alnylam is reporting a
fatal thrombotic event in a patient with hemophilia A without inhibitors
in the Phase 2 open-label extension (OLE) study of fitusiran. As a
result, the Company has suspended dosing in all ongoing fitusiran
studies pending further review of the safety event and development of a
risk mitigation strategy. Based on overall consideration of fitusiran’s
benefit-risk profile, Alnylam is guiding that it aims to resume dosing
as soon as possible upon agreement with global regulatory authorities
and with appropriate protocol amendments in place for enhanced patient
safety monitoring. With givosiran, an RNAi therapeutic in development
for the treatment of acute
hepatic porphyrias (AHP), Alnylam has reached alignment with the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a Phase 3 study design which
includes an interim analysis based on reduction of a urinary biomarker,
aminolevulinic acid (ALA), as a surrogate endpoint reasonably likely to
predict clinical benefit. Based on the new givosiran Phase 3 design, the
Company is now guiding that pending FDA review of the program at the
time of interim analysis and assuming positive results, it expects to
submit an NDA at or around year-end 2018.
Fitusiran Program Update
"We are deeply saddened to learn of this patient’s death, and we extend
our sympathies to his family," said Akshay Vaishnaw, M.D., Ph.D,
Executive Vice President of R&D at Alnylam. "We believe that fitusiran
holds great promise as a potential treatment option for patients with
hemophilia, and we remain fully committed to its ongoing development.
Following further investigation of this safety finding, implementation
of a risk mitigation strategy, and alignment with global regulatory
authorities, we expect to resume fitusiran dosing in our clinical
studies as soon as possible, potentially as early as late 2017, with a
goal of advancing this innovative investigational medicine to hemophilia
patients in need."
Fitusiran clinical studies include the ongoing Phase 2 OLE study of
hemophilia A and B patients with and without inhibitors and the ATLAS
Phase 3 program, which has recently been initiated but in which patient
dosing has yet to begin. Alnylam recently became aware of a fatal
serious adverse event (SAE) that occurred in a patient with hemophilia A
who was receiving fitusiran in the Phase 2 OLE study. Approximately nine
days prior to hospital admission, he developed exercise-induced right
hip pain that was treated with a total of three doses of factor VIII
concentrate (31-46 IU/kg) on three separate days. Four days prior to
admission, when the patient received his third dose of factor, he
developed a severe headache. While he was initially suspected of having
viral meningitis, the patient was diagnosed with subarachnoid hemorrhage
on the basis of CT imaging, and treated with factor VIII concentrate
administered two to three times daily. Over a 14-day hospitalization,
his medical condition worsened despite the administration of factor and
the patient died from subsequent cerebral edema. The initial diagnosis
of subarachnoid hemorrhage was reported by the investigator as not
related to fitusiran. For a more complete understanding, the Company
initiated further investigation of the SAE, including review of the
patient's CT scans by three independent neuro-radiologists, who all
confirmed on September 1, 2017, that the initiating event was a cerebral
venous sinus thrombosis, and not a subarachnoid hemorrhage. As a result
of this new information, Alnylam suspended dosing in fitusiran studies
in order to further investigate the safety event, now considered to be
possibly related, and to develop a risk mitigation plan. The Company
also notified study investigators and global regulatory authorities.
Based on today’s program update, Alnylam will postpone its fitusiran
RNAi Roundtable webinar previously scheduled for September 12th
until a later date.
Givosiran Program Update
"We believe that givosiran has shown very promising results as an
innovative approach to potentially preventing debilitating and painful
attacks in patients with acute hepatic porphyrias, a family of
ultra-rare orphan diseases with enormous symptomatic burden and unmet
need. Based on our ongoing clinical study results, we are very pleased
with the support from global regulatory authorities who share our
commitment to evaluate and establish the efficacy and safety of
givosiran as a therapeutic option for patients as rapidly as possible,"
said Jeff Miller, General Manager of the givosiran program. "We have now
reached alignment with the FDA on a Phase 3 program that includes an
interim analysis based on reduction of urinary levels of ALA, a
biomarker that the FDA considers to be reasonably likely to predict
clinical benefit. Based on this new design, Alnylam now expects –
pending FDA review of the program at the time of the interim analysis
and assuming positive results – to be in a position to submit an NDA at
or around year-end 2018, which represents a significant acceleration in
our efforts to bring this investigational medicine to patients."
In interim Phase 1 study
results presented at the 2017 International Congress on Porphyrins
and Porphyrias (ICPP) from a randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled study in patients with acute intermittent porphyria
(AIP), givosiran demonstrated an over 80 percent mean reduction of
urinary ALA and an over 70 percent mean decrease relative to placebo in
the estimated annualized number of porphyria attacks requiring treatment
at a healthcare facility or with intravenous hemin administration.
Excluding porphyria attacks, three patients had four SAEs, including one
previously reported fatal episode of hemorrhagic pancreatitis; none of
these SAEs were assessed as related to study drug. Based on these
results, givosiran received PRIME designation by the European Medicines
Agency (EMA) and Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA. The
Company has achieved alignment with the FDA on a randomized,
double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study design that includes an
interim analysis with reduction in urinary levels of ALA at three months
of treatment as a biomarker that is reasonably likely to predict
clinical benefit; discussions with other global regulatory authorities
are ongoing. Alnylam expects to initiate a Phase 3 study of givosiran in
late 2017 with interim analysis data available in mid-2018.
As previously scheduled, Alnylam will discuss the givosiran program,
including the Phase 3 study and interim analysis design, at an RNAi
Roundtable event today at 10:30 a.m. ET. This event will be webcast live
on the Investors page of the Alnylam website, www.alnylam.com,
and a replay will be posted approximately three hours after the event.
About Fitusiran
Fitusiran is an investigational, once-monthly, subcutaneously
administered RNAi therapeutic targeting antithrombin (AT) for the
treatment of hemophilia A and B, with and without inhibitors. Fitusiran
also has the potential to be used for rare bleeding disorders. Fitusiran
is designed to lower levels of AT with the goal of promoting sufficient
thrombin generation to restore hemostasis and prevent bleeding.
Fitusiran utilizes Alnylam's ESC-GalNAc conjugate technology, which
enables subcutaneous dosing with increased potency and durability. The
clinical significance of this technology is under investigation.
The safety and efficacy of fitusiran have not been evaluated by the FDA,
the EMA or any other health authority.
About Hemophilia
Hemophilia is a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by an
underlying defect in the ability to generate adequate levels of thrombin
needed for effective clotting, thereby resulting in recurrent bleeds
into joints, muscles, and major internal organs. There are approximately
200,000 persons diagnosed worldwide with hemophilia A and hemophilia B.
Standard treatment for persons with hemophilia currently involves
replacement of the deficient clotting factor either as prophylaxis or
"on-demand" therapy, which can lead to a temporary restoration of
thrombin generation capacity. However, as many as one third of people
with severe hemophilia A will develop a neutralizing antibody to their
replacement factor - a very serious complication; individuals with these
‘inhibitors' become refractory to standard replacement factor therapy.
Inhibitors may also develop in severe Hemophilia B patients, albeit at a
lower rate.
About Givosiran
Alnylam is developing givosiran (formerly known as ALN-AS1), a
subcutaneously administered, investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting
ALAS1 for the treatment of AHP, including AIP. AIP is the most common of
the porphyrias, an ultra-rare autosomal dominant disease caused by loss
of function mutations in porphobilinogen deaminase (PBGD), an enzyme in
the heme biosynthesis pathway that can result in accumulation of toxic
heme intermediates, including ALA and PBG. Givosiran is an
ESC-GalNAc-siRNA conjugate targeting ALAS1, a liver-expressed,
rate-limiting enzyme upstream of PBGD in the heme biosynthesis pathway.
Inhibition of ALAS1 is known to reduce the accumulation of heme
intermediates that cause the clinical manifestations of AIP. Givosiran
has the potential to be a novel treatment approach for the prevention of
recurrent attacks. Givosiran has been granted the following regulatory
designations: PRIME by European Medicines Agency (EMA), Breakthrough
Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Orphan
Drug Designation by both EMA and FDA for the treatment of AHP.
The safety and efficacy of givosiran have not been evaluated by the FDA,
the EMA or any other health authority.
About Acute Hepatic Porphyrias
The porphyrias are a family of rare metabolic disorders with mostly
autosomal dominant inheritance predominantly caused by a genetic
mutation in one of the eight enzymes responsible for heme biosynthesis.
Acute hepatic porphyrias (AHP) constitute a subset where the enzyme
deficiency occurs within the liver, and includes acute intermittent
porphyria (AIP), hereditary coproporphyria (HCP), and variegate
porphyria (VP) and ALAD-deficiency porphyria (ADP). Exposure of AHP
patients to certain drugs, dieting, or hormonal changes can trigger
strong induction of aminolevulinic acid synthase 1 (ALAS1), another
enzyme in the heme biosynthesis pathway, which can lead to accumulation
of neurotoxic heme intermediates that precipitate disease symptoms.
Patients with AHP can suffer from a range of symptoms that, depending on
the specific type, can include acute and/or recurrent life-threatening
attacks with severe abdominal pain, peripheral and autonomic neuropathy,
neuropsychiatric manifestations, cutaneous lesions and possibly
paralysis and death if untreated or if there are delays in treatment.
There are no approved treatments for the prevention of attacks; the only
approved treatment for acute attacks is hemin for injection (Panhematin®
or Normosang®), a preparation of heme derived from human blood. Hemin
requires administration through a large vein or a central intravenous
line and is associated with a number of complications including
thrombophlebitis or coagulation abnormalities. Chronic administration of
hemin may result in renal insufficiency, iron overload, systemic
infections (due to the requirement for central venous access) and, in
some instances, tachyphylaxis.
Alnylam - Sanofi Genzyme Alliance
In January 2014, Alnylam and Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global
business unit of Sanofi, formed an alliance to accelerate the
advancement of RNAi therapeutics as a potential new class of innovative
medicines for patients around the world with rare genetic diseases. The
alliance enables Sanofi Genzyme to expand its rare disease pipeline with
Alnylam’s novel RNAi technology and provides access to Alnylam’s R&D
engine, while Alnylam benefits from Sanofi Genzyme’s proven global
capabilities to advance late-stage development and, upon
commercialization, accelerate market access for these promising genetic
medicine products.
In November 2016, Sanofi Genzyme elected to co-develop (through Sanofi
R&D) and co-commercialize fitusiran in the United States, Canada and
Western Europe, in addition to commercializing fitusiran in its rest of
world territories.
About RNAi
RNAi (RNA interference) is a revolution in biology, representing a
breakthrough in understanding protein synthesis in cells, and a
completely new approach to drug discovery and development. Its discovery
has been heralded as "a major scientific breakthrough that happens once
every decade or so," and represents one of the most promising and
rapidly advancing frontiers in biology and drug discovery today which
was awarded the 2006 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. RNAi is a
natural process of gene silencing that occurs in organisms ranging from
plants to mammals. By harnessing the natural biological process of RNAi
occurring in our cells, the creation of a major new class of medicines,
known as RNAi therapeutics, is on the horizon. Small interfering RNA
(siRNA), the molecules that mediate RNAi and comprise Alnylam's RNAi
therapeutic platform, target the cause of diseases by potently silencing
specific mRNAs, with the goal of preventing disease-causing proteins
from being made.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference
(RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential
to transform the lives of patients who have limited or inadequate
treatment options. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi
therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the
treatment of a wide range of debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002,
Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility
into reality, with a robust discovery platform and deep pipeline of
investigational medicines, including three product candidates that are
in late-stage development or will be in 2017. Looking forward, Alnylam
will continue to execute on its "Alnylam 2020" strategy of building a
multi-product, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a
sustainable pipeline of RNAi-based medicines. For more information about
our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com
and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam.
