Flex Pharma Presenting At Upcoming Investor Conferences In September 2017

Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing innovative and proprietary treatments for cramps and spasticity associated with severe neurological diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS) and peripheral neuropathies such as Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), today announced that it will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

The Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11, 2017 at 10:00am ET in New York, NY;

The Cantor Fitzgerald 2017 Global Healthcare Conference on September 25, 2017 at 3:35pm ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of Flex Pharma’s presentations at these conferences may be accessed in the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.flex-pharma.com. Please log on to the Flex Pharma website approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Flex Pharma’s website for 2 weeks following each presentation.

About Flex Pharma

Flex Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing innovative and proprietary treatments for cramps and spasticity associated with the severe neurological diseases of ALS, MS and peripheral neuropathies such as Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT). The Company’s lead candidate, FLX-787, is being developed under Fast Track designation for the treatment of severe muscle cramps associated with ALS. Flex Pharma was founded by National Academy of Science members Rod MacKinnon, M.D. (2003 Nobel Laureate), and Bruce Bean, Ph.D., recognized leaders in the fields of ion channels and neurobiology, along with Chair Christoph Westphal, M.D., Ph.D.