Flex Pharma Presenting At Upcoming Investor Conferences In September 2017

Flex
Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company
that is developing innovative and proprietary treatments for cramps and
spasticity associated with severe neurological diseases such as
amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS) and
peripheral neuropathies such as Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), today
announced that it will present at the following upcoming investor
conferences in September:
-
The Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference on
September 11, 2017 at 10:00am ET in New York, NY;
-
The Cantor Fitzgerald 2017 Global Healthcare Conference on September
25, 2017 at 3:35pm ET in New York, NY.
A live webcast of Flex Pharma’s presentations at these conferences may
be accessed in the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.flex-pharma.com.
Please log on to the Flex Pharma website approximately 15 minutes prior
to the scheduled webcast to ensure adequate time for any software
downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be
available on Flex Pharma’s website for 2 weeks following each
presentation.
About Flex Pharma
