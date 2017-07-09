Exelixis (EXEL) To Co-Host Investor/Media Briefing To Discuss Data Presented At The ESMO 2017 Congress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exelixis,
Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) today announced that the company, along with its
partner Ipsen, will host a live briefing event for investors and media
to discuss data for cabozantinib presented at the European Society for
Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress. The webcast event will be held on
Sunday, September 10, 2017, beginning at 18:45 CEST (local Madrid time)
/ 12:45 p.m. EDT / 9:45 a.m. PDT.
During the briefing, Exelixis and Ipsen management and invited guests
will discuss and provide context for clinical data for cabozantinib
presented at the ESMO 2017 Congress. Exelixis previously announced that
cabozantinib will be the subject of eight presentations at the meeting,
including a poster discussion on CABOSUN highlighting the
progression-free survival analysis by the independent radiology review
committee and updated overall survival results. CABOSUN is a phase 2
trial of cabozantinib compared with sunitinib in patients with
previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma. Updated data from
the phase 1 trial evaluating the combination of cabozantinib and
nivolumab with or without ipilimumab in patients with metastatic
urothelial carcinoma and other genitourinary tumors will be the subject
of an oral presentation.
The briefing webcast may be accessed via the Event Calendar page under
Investors & Media at www.exelixis.com.
Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the
presentation to ensure adequate time for any software download that may
be required to listen to the webcast. Alternatively, please call (855)
793-2457 (domestic) or (631) 485-4921 (international) and provide the
conference call passcode 68961937 to join by phone.
A telephone replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. EDT on September
17, 2017. Access numbers for the telephone replay are: 855-859-2056
(domestic) and 404-537-3406 (international); the passcode is 68961937. A
webcast replay will also be available archived on www.exelixis.com
for one year.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) is a biopharmaceutical company committed
to the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to
improve care and outcomes for people with cancer. Since its founding in
1994, three products discovered at Exelixis have progressed through
clinical development, received regulatory approval, and entered the
marketplace. Two are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple
tyrosine kinases including MET, AXL and VEGF receptors: CABOMETYX®
tablets approved for previously treated advanced kidney cancer and
COMETRIQ® capsules approved for progressive, metastatic
medullary thyroid cancer. The third product, COTELLIC®, is a
formulation of cobimetinib, a reversible inhibitor of MEK, is marketed
under a collaboration with Genentech (a member of the Roche Group), and
is approved as part of a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma.
Both cabozantinib and cobimetinib have shown potential in a variety of
forms of cancer and are the subjects of broad clinical development
programs. For more information on Exelixis, please visit www.exelixis.com
or follow @ExelixisInc on Twitter.
Exelixis, Inc.
Susan Hubbard, 650-837-8194
EVP,
Public Affairs and Investor Relations
shubbard@exelixis.com
or
For
Exelixis, Inc.
Hal Mackins, 415-994-0040
hal@torchcomllc.com