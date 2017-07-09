Exelixis (EXEL) To Co-Host Investor/Media Briefing To Discuss Data Presented At The ESMO 2017 Congress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) today announced that the company, along with its partner Ipsen, will host a live briefing event for investors and media to discuss data for cabozantinib presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress. The webcast event will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2017, beginning at 18:45 CEST (local Madrid time) / 12:45 p.m. EDT / 9:45 a.m. PDT.

During the briefing, Exelixis and Ipsen management and invited guests will discuss and provide context for clinical data for cabozantinib presented at the ESMO 2017 Congress. Exelixis previously announced that cabozantinib will be the subject of eight presentations at the meeting, including a poster discussion on CABOSUN highlighting the progression-free survival analysis by the independent radiology review committee and updated overall survival results. CABOSUN is a phase 2 trial of cabozantinib compared with sunitinib in patients with previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma. Updated data from the phase 1 trial evaluating the combination of cabozantinib and nivolumab with or without ipilimumab in patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma and other genitourinary tumors will be the subject of an oral presentation.

