B.Braun Medical To Showcase At AANA Innovative Portfolio Of Products Designed To Help Optimize Regional Anesthesia

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc., a market leader in regional anesthesia, will present its innovative line of Regional Anesthesia products at the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) conference from September 8-12, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.



In a simulated hospital setting at booth #428, B. Braun will showcase the following new products that are bringing a fresh approach to regional anesthesia:

Xperius ® Point-of-Care Ultrasound System : The ultrasound system is designed to support the needs in regional anesthesia at the point of care. The system offers an intuitive user interface and exceptional image quality for confident needle targeting and positioning, as well as ergonomic features such as an articulating arm. Xperius' imaging complements B. Braun's regional block portfolio. Xperius is the first product resulting from a strategic alliance between B. Braun Melsungen AG and Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) (AEX:PHIA).

Stimuplex ® Ultra 360 ® Nerve Block Needles : Stimuplex Ultra 360 needles feature B. Braun's new echogenic 360º X-pattern. The 'X' is a unique shape, which when combined with a clear coating, reflects more ultrasound waves back to the probe than previous designs. 1 These needles are designed to provide visibility without compromising puncture characteristics.

Stimuplex Ultra 360 needles feature B. Braun’s new echogenic 360º X-pattern. The ‘X’ is a unique shape, which when combined with a clear coating, reflects more ultrasound waves back to the probe than previous designs. These needles are designed to provide visibility without compromising puncture characteristics. SAXA Medical Solutions Anesthesia Disinfection Workstation : B. Braun continues to strive to reduce healthcare-acquired infections through use of the DOCit™ and HubScrub™ to improve intravascular device disinfection in the operating room.2 DOCit is designed to disinfect syringe tips and male luer connectors, and to organize the anesthesia workspace. The HubScrub is designed to disinfect needleless connectors, female luers, and swabbable stopcocks. The workstation is designed to organize the anesthesia workspace in an operating room.

“We are keenly focused on helping clinicians optimize the regional anesthesia process,” said Peter McGregor, Director of Marketing, Pain Control, at B. Braun Medical. “We invite attendees to explore how our products can help improve patient outcomes by visiting our hospital-like setting at AANA.”

Visitors to B. Braun’s booth at the Washington State Convention Center also will see the B-Smart™ Injection Pressure Monitor, which provides a visual indication of high injection pressure and helps signify intraneural placement of the needle tip during peripheral nerve blocks.

For more information, visit www.BBraunUSA.com.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 58,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com.

Philips is the manufacturer of the Xperius ultrasound system. B. Braun Medical Inc. is the distributor of the Xperius ultrasound system.

*SAXA Medical Solutions, LLC, is the manufacturer of the DOCit™ and HubScrub™ devices. DOCit and HubScrub are registered trademarks of SAXA Medical Solutions, LLC. B. Braun is a distributor of the Anesthesia Disinfection Workstation, DOCit and HubScrub.

