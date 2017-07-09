San Diego Biotech Startup Vividion Therapeutics Names a CEO

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Vividion Therapeutics, a newly established biotechnology company using revolutionary proteomics and chemistry platforms to discover and develop novel small molecule therapeutics, today announced the appointments of Diego Miralles, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer and Richard Heyman, Ph.D. as member of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Miralles brings extensive scientific leadership and drug development experience to Vividion spanning two decades and includes leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

"We are delighted to have Diego join our company. Throughout his career he has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to improving patient care, and he brings the strong business and scientific leadership we need to maximize the enormous potential of our platforms," said Tom Daniel, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "We believe we can transform the way in which small molecules are discovered and can address targets that until now have remained undruggable."

"I'm excited about the potential for Vividion to revolutionize drug discovery and address many unmet medical needs. Patients are waiting," said Dr. Miralles.

Dr. Miralles most recently served as President of Adaptive Therapeutics, a new division of Adaptive Biotechnologies launched in 2016. Prior to that, Dr. Miralles served as the Global Head for Johnson & Johnson Innovation. During his career at Johnson & Johnson, he founded the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centers and JLABS, a best-in-class corporate incubator for entrepreneurs in the healthcare and life sciences industries. Dr. Miralles also headed an entrepreneurial team within the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson that created integrated care businesses and enabling technologies to transform the healthcare experience, improve outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. He headed the Janssen Research and Early Development unit in La Jolla, California focused in pharmaceutical discoveries and early proof of concept clinical development. Dr. Miralles joined Johnson & Johnson as VP of Clinical Development at Tibotec in Belgium, where he was involved in the development and approval of several drugs including PREZISTA® and INTELENCE®.

Prior to Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Miralles held research and development positions at Trimeris and Triangle Pharmaceuticals and was an Assistant Professor at Duke University Medical Center, serving as a scientist and an Infectious Disease physician. He is currently an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of California San Diego. Dr. Miralles received his M.D. from the Universidad de Buenos Aires, Argentina, completed his internal medicine residency at the Mayo Clinic, and was a fellow in Infectious Diseases at Cornell University-New York Hospital.

Dr. Heyman is former CEO of Seragon Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by the Roche, and Aragon Pharmaceuticals, which was purchased by Johnson & Johnson. He was a cofounder and Chief Scientific Officer of X-Ceptor Therapeutics, which was acquired by Exelixis. He has served as Vice President of Research at Ligand Pharmaceuticals. He is the author or inventor on more than 120 publications and patents. Dr. Heyman currently serves on the Board of Directors for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, UCSD Moores Cancer Center, Gritstone Oncology and Metacrine Inc. He was an NIH postdoctoral fellow at the Salk Institute, working with Dr. Ronald Evans. Dr. Heyman received a Ph.D. in pharmacology from the University of Minnesota.

About Vividion Therapeutics

Vividion Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics that treat major unmet clinical needs using the first platform for proteome-wide ligand and target discovery. The company's cutting-edge platform was spun out of the labs of Vividion's scientific founders, a team of experts in chemical biology and synthetic chemistry from The Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, CA. Vividion is committed to advancing and applying its pioneering synthetic and proteomic chemistry platforms to create therapeutics that will make a transformative difference in patients. For more information, please visit www.vividion.com.

